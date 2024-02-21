Midpoint Technology Enters into Partnership with RedTrace, Advancing Corporate National Security
The strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the effort to provide unprecedented levels of cybersecurity protection to the corporate sector.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midpoint Technology, a Minnesota-based network security firm, is proud to announce its partnership with RedTrace Technologies, a cybersecurity consulting firm. The project will draw on Midpoint’s expertise in advanced managed services solutions with RedTrace’s national security prowess, creating a tailored defense for organizations of all sizes against the increasingly sophisticated and evolving digital threats facing businesses today.
“Midpoint's alliance with Red Trace marks a strategic response to the heightened threat of nation-state attacks on businesses, bolstering defense capabilities through enhancement and targeted training within SOCs, complemented by advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence. This partnership not only addresses the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures but also positions us as leaders in safeguarding our clients against the complexities of digital security challenges. Together, we're setting a new standard for corporate resilience in the face of evolving global threats, ensuring our customer’s teams are well-prepared to mitigate risks effectively,” says John Michealson, Director of Technical Services for Midpoint.
Zach Schmidt, Vice President of Sales for RedTrace, says “The partnership between Midpoint and RedTrace addresses the critical cybersecurity talent gap, emphasizing the importance of Corporate National Security in a world of increasing Nation-State threats. Together, we advocate for modernizing Cyber Performance Centers, enhancing Cyber Threat Intelligence programs for early warnings, and automating cloud infrastructure to manage the velocity of change at scale. Our thought leadership guides business and security executives on immediate actions required for a more resilient future.”
Midpoint is among the first to partner with RedTrace to execute the #ProjectTITAN Corporate National Security initiative. According to RedTrace, the #ProjectTITAN mission is to deny foreign adversaries the benefits of hard-earned innovation, securing technologies that continue to define and shape our country’s future.
The project offers three levels of protection, each of which can be tailored according to organization size:
1. Foundation Setting: to build the groundwork for lasting defense, organizations will receive services including an Incident Response Retainer, team training with customized learning paths, and consultative services including cadence with senior leadership.
2. Threat Management: enhance security frameworks with a program maturity assessment, 3rd party and supply chain analysis with continuous real-time reporting, and Cyber Threat Intelligence services.
3. Security Automation: this stage allows for automation of security detection and response, custom automation projects to handle change at scale, and Managed Services to continue to elevate and expand cutting-edge security.
Midpoint and RedTrace’s partnership signals a new era in global cybersecurity solutions. For more information, visit the campaign hub at https://landing.midpointtech.com/corporate-national-security, Midpoint Technology at midpointtech.com and RedTrace at https://www.redtracetech.com/ .
ABOUT: Midpoint Technology Inc. Midpoint Technology Inc. (Midpoint) specializes in security automation, integration, and management services. Midpoint assists in transitioning existing manual approaches in the enterprise network by optimizing processes, procedures, and resources for critical network and cloud environments.
ABOUT: RedTrace Technologies, Inc. RedTrace Technologies, Inc. (RedTrace) is a cyber intelligence driven, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Management Consulting firm primarily focused on assisting U.S. Intelligence Community, DoD, Federal Civilian, and commercial clients achieve mission success by proactively identifying and mitigating cyber threats; supporting mission critical IT operations; and applying sound business and programmatic management principles.
L James
Midpoint Technology Inc.
email us here