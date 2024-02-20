Linor Technology Receives Governor's Export Award for Emerging Success

Submit Release
WINSTON SALEM, NC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linor Technology, a leading IoT research and development company, has been honored with the Governor's Export Award, recognizing its rapid expansion into international markets. Despite being new to exporting, Linor Technology has demonstrated remarkable growth, with exports now accounting for 18% of total revenue.

Linor Technology's dedication to innovation and excellence has propelled its emergence as a key player in global trade. Leveraging resources provided by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC), the company has navigated international markets with agility and foresight, resulting in substantial revenue growth.

According to Liyu Nalven, President and Founder of Linor Technology, "We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our commitment to excellence and our dedication to driving innovation in the IoT sector. With the support of EDPNC, we have been able to aggressively pursue export opportunities, contributing to our rapid growth and success."

The Governor's Export Award serves as a testament to Linor Technology's resilience, determination, and unwavering pursuit of excellence in international trade. As the company continues to expand its global footprint, it remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the IoT landscape and drive economic growth in North Carolina and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.linortek.com.

