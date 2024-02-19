Looq AI to Announce AI-Enabled Digital Twin Platform for Critical Infrastructure Asset Intelligence at DistribuTECH 2024





Looq AI will showcase its new offering for power utilities at DistribuTECH in Orlando, Florida, February 27-29, 2024. Established in 2021, Looq AI is a high-growth platform company dedicated to advancing critical infrastructure digitization and diagnosis. The company has developed a fundamental new camera technology that makes survey-grade 3D capture cost-effective at scale with AI-enabled workflows, simplifying the process of generating geometrically precise, geo-referenced, and intelligent digital twins. Looq is empowering utilities and the engineering, surveying, and construction ecosystem, to build and uphold a safer, sustainable, and electrified future. This novel technology has become a one-stop solution for bridging the gap between the physical world and the digital. This platform is enabling true asset intelligence of critical infrastructure at scale, rendering undocumented infrastructure a thing of the past. The Looq platform is easier, faster, and more complete than disjunct capture, processing, and visualization workflows available to the industry today. This technology gives its users the ability to improve operational safety, performance, and savings in both capital and operational expenditures within their organization.

The value of the platform spans its different user groups: utilities, engineering, and surveying companies. Utilities can capture their critical infrastructure and use the intelligent digital twin and integrated analysis to optimize designs, improve power flow decisions, ensure safety, and efficiency of inspection and maintenance, and proactively mitigate or respond quickly to reliability and resilience issues. Engineering and surveying companies can quickly improve their bottom-line field resource costs, all while improving project deliverables and ensure timely and risk-free project completion.

Where: DistribuTECH 2024, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

Presentation: Start-up Initiate Hub – “Introducing Looq AI “Building the Digital Twin Platform for Critical Infrastructure Asset Intelligence”

Dominique Meyer, PhD., CEO and Founder, Looq AI

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, | 2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

DistribuTECH: Initiate Hub Booth 707 Exhibit Floor - Stage 1

Demonstrations: Initiate Hub Booth #609B Exhibit Floor - Looq

Available for Interviews: To arrange an interview with Looq AI or for more information, please contact Christine Byrne, Media Relations Consultant at cbyrne@looq.ai or 203-217-9669.

Lukas Fraser, EIT., VP of Product, Looq AI

Amanda Jones, PLS, Owner, AJ Surveying, LLC

DistribuTECH Exhibit Floor: Initiate Hub Booth 609B and/or 707 Exhibit Floor - Lounge

