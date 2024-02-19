Submit Release
Secretary Naig Applauds Senate Passage of Foreign Ownership of Farmland Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 19, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today following Iowa Senate passage of the legislation that strengthens Iowa's foreign ownership of farmland law: 

“Iowa’s prohibition on the foreign ownership of agricultural land will continue to be a model for other states, especially with the additional deterrence, disclosure and enforcement tools that are being incorporated through passage of Senate File 2204. I applaud the Iowa Senate for quickly and overwhelmingly passing this legislation and look forward to the Iowa House sending this bill to Governor Reynolds for her signature in the near future.” 
 

