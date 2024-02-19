Secretary of State Presents 2023 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award

Tariah Hyland selected as the 2023 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award recipient

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Tariah Hyland, a resident of Wilmington, has been selected for the prestigious 2023 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award. The award, in honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, recognizes a gifted, civic-minded young Delawarean who has demonstrated leadership abilities, has a passion for social justice, and is improving the quality of life in their community.

“Tariah’s commitment to bettering her community and empowering other young leaders along the way exemplifies the late Congressman’s values and mission,” said Secretary of State Bullock. “Young folks are rising to the challenge to make a difference every day. This was evident by the number of outstanding nominations we received for this nominating period. I am proud that my office can recognize changemakers each year for their passion and hard work in making long-lasting impacts.”

The John Lewis Youth Leadership Award was established in 2021 by the National Association of Secretaries of State to honor the extraordinary accomplishments of the late Congressman John Lewis. His courageous achievements during the Civil Rights Movement and his long tenure of public service have inspired and will continue to inspire Americans for generations to come.

Hyland has been recognized for her instrumental role in legislative change. She actively participated in the passage of House Bill 198, which required the inclusion of Black history and culture in Delaware’s K-12 school curriculum. Collaborating with legislators and other young students during her time at St. Georges Technical High School, Hyland’s efforts helped push the state to take steps towards addressing historical inaccuracies and promoting diversity in education. Championed by State Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker, House Bill 198 was signed into law by Governor John Carney in 2021.

“It’s such an honor to not only be a part of this work but recognized for it as well, especially in the name of such a legend—Congressman John Lewis,” said Tariah Hyland, 2023 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award Recipient. “This is only the beginning of the journey ahead. I’m especially grateful to my village for their countless support for me throughout this journey.”

During her time at St. Georges Technical High School, Hyland co-founded the Delaware Black Student Coalition, which aimed to empower underrepresented voices. Despite initial resistance from her school to start a Black student club, Hyland’s persistence led her to co-create a platform for Black students across Delaware to advocate for change, push back against systemic oppression, and push for a more equitable educational experience. In addition, Hyland has remained committed to empowering youth leaders through her work. As a mentor and teaching assistant for TeenSHARP and co-facilitator of the Proximity Project, Hyland teaches advocacy skills to young students, building a foundation for future leaders to authentically address civil rights issues.

Hyland was nominated for the 2023 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award by Atnre Alleyne, Founder of the Proximity Project, a diversity and inclusion firm that helps organizations build deeper and more authentic connections with marginalized communities.

“Tariah has been making ‘good trouble’ since I first met her in high school. She has helped get a law passed requiring Delaware schools to teach Black history. She helped create a statewide coalition of Black students, co-facilitates diversity trainings, and she rallies her college peers to become engaged voters. She is the perfect young leader to receive the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award and I’m immensely proud of her,” said Atnre Alleyne, Founder of the Proximity Project.

Hyland is a junior at Howard University majoring in political science with a minor in legal communications. She serves as the vice president of the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, the institution’s largest college. She is also the President of the Howard University Chapter of Black Girls Vote, an organization focusing on empowering Black women to participate in the democratic process. Hyland has previously interned with renowned organizations and elected officials, including Results for America, the office of U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Emerson Collective, TeenSHARP, and the Proximity Project. Her achievements include recognition as an AT&T Rising Future Maker and a Target Scholar.

Nominations for the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award are open in the fall of each year.

Eligibility requirements for the Award include:

The nominee must be a resident of the State of Delaware.

The nominee must be 25 years or younger by the close of the application submission window.

The nominee is recognized in their community for being civic-minded and improving the quality of life in their community.

The nominee has shown a meaningful commitment to address civil rights issues, including but not limited to voting rights, and to authentically bring about positive change in his or her community.

Submissions for nominations for the 2024 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award will open later in the year. To learn more about the John Lewis Youth Leadership Award, visit de.gov/johnlewisaward