Jason Rubin Announces Candidacy for State Representative in Michigan's 79th District

Families for Jason Rubin Logo

Jason Rubin proudly launches his campaign for State Representative, embodying and championing the fundamental values of Michigan's 79th district.

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, MI, US, February 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Jason Rubin proudly announces his candidacy for State Representative in Michigan's 79th district, covering parts of Allegan, Barry, and Kent counties, including the townships of Byron, Gaines, Caledonia, Leighton, Thornapple, Irving, and Rutland. Rubin, a dedicated community leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for education, pledges to bring innovative solutions and a commitment to family values, education, and local economic development to the forefront of his campaign.Supported by his wife Amanda and drawing inspiration from his daughter Danielle, a Petty Officer in the United States Navy, Rubin brings forth a vision of progress and family-oriented governance. His campaign is set to ignite innovation, advance educational excellence, and propel the local economy.Through his extensive background in technology and business, Rubin has demonstrated his ability to lead and innovate as the founder and President of IMS Supply, a Tier-1 manufacturing supplier based in Grand Rapids. His campaign emphasizes transformative educational policies, including extending school days, hiring exceptional teachers, and integrating practical skills into curriculums to prepare Michigan's children for the future.Rubin's core values are deeply rooted in family, community involvement, and the belief that education is the cornerstone of societal strength. His personal journey to becoming a successful small business owner and community advocate showcases his dedication to hard work and understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Michigan's families."As a husband, father, and entrepreneur, I understand the importance of nurturing a supportive environment for our families and businesses. My campaign is built on the foundation of bringing people together to foster a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future for all Michiganders," says Rubin.Jason Rubin is running to be a reasoned voice in Lansing, dedicated to protecting our children, supporting our families, and tirelessly working towards a better Michigan.For more information on Jason Rubin's campaign, visit www.jasonformi.com

Jason Rubin - Get It Done