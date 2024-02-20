GovTech Innovation Finalists Announced

Leading technology companies with the potential to protect and improve the Federal sector selected for competition

The SDI competition not only shows what is possible, but brings innovative companies to DoD’s attention to ensure our nation has access to the best technology.” — Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems

AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 20, 2024 -- The Space and Defense Innovation (SDI) team is pleased to announce the finalists for the Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Ignite Competition.

The Ignite Competition, an important part of the annual Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception (SDI), is designed to surface new technologies that could help advance and protect our nation and/or make lives better for service members. The Ignite Awards recognizes the innovation happening in the space and defense industry and celebrates those who are making an impact.

The Awards focus on four of the critical technology categories for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. Two finalists were chosen per category, as well as a fifth wildcard category (full details on the finalists and categories appended below):

Space Technology:

- Outpost

- Mithril Technologies

AI and Autonomy:

- Mobilize VISION

- SimWerx

Integrated Sensing and Cyber:

- ADAM Aerospace

- Quantopticon

Renewable Energy Generation and Storage:

- NovaSpark

- Mesodyne

Wildcard:

- Productable

- Promo Drone

The finalists will take part in a demo pitch competition in front of a live audience and a panel of high-profile judges, whose roles range from former congressmen to leaders of top space and defense VC’s, to media and other leading industry executives. Winners will be crowned during the highly-curated Space and Defense Innovation VIP Party, held on March 9, 2024, in Austin, TX.

“The SDI Showcase is a great example of unique ways to continue bringing together leaders from both national security and companies within the space and defense innovation ecosystem,” said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems, the Showcase Title Sponsor. “This helps not only show what is possible, but brings innovative companies to DoD’s attention to ensure our nation has access to the best technology—which is key to the SecondFront mission. It’s our pleasure to play a small part in continuing to drive toward a new and improved relationship between technology firms and national security.”

Prizes with a total value of over $200,000 have been provided by a number of industry leaders, including Distinctive Edge Partners, Ward & Berry, SBIR Advisors, Q-Branch, Fedtech, Defense One, Silicon Nation, and Foundation For The Future.

The competition is followed by the Space and Defense Innovation VIP Reception, which brings innovators and industry together in a highly curated, invite-only event. It features forward-thinking leaders in the space and defense innovation sectors to facilitate expanding networks with ideal contacts. For more information and to apply, please go to the Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception website.

Finalists and Category Sponsors

The Space Technology category is sponsored by L3 Harris Technologies, the Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry.

- Outpost: Outpost is the sustainable space company, enabling precision Earth return of satellites and orbital payload missions.

- Mithril Technologies, Inc.: Mithril Technologies, Inc. is commercializing a new, uniquely flexible and reshapable satellite reflector antenna developed at MIT, for a new era of satellite communications and space domain awareness.

The AI and Autonomy category is sponsored by the Applied Research Institute (ARI), a non-partisan leader in technology innovation and strategy.

- Mobilize VISION: Mobilize VISION is a data-driven product company that built the first secure, collaborative joint innovation system for the Department of Defense.

- SimWerx: SimWerx is a trailblazer in medical technology, revolutionizing training and operational readiness for medical professionals with cutting-edge, data-driven solutions, enhancing real-world medical response capabilities.

The Integrated Sensing and Cyber category is sponsored by Ward & Berry, PLLC, a boutique law firm providing exceptional and comprehensive legal support to government contractors.

- ADAM Aerospace: ADAM provides advanced cryptographic data verification and artificial intelligence solutions that protect the world's most critical data.

- Quantopticon: Quantopticon is an early-stage software company providing simulation solutions for quantum photonics.

The Renewable Energy Generation and Storage category is sponsored by Onward, which fuels a thriving ecosystem of thinkers, doers, and investors committed to transforming our energy future.

- NovaSpark: NovaSpark Energy is revolutionizing “Air to Power” hydrogen systems with patent-pending self-contained mobile and modular generators for on demand energy and hydrogen fueling.

- Mesodyne: Mesodyne’s LightCell enables portable, reliable, silent, long-endurance power generation anywhere, anytime, and from any fuel.

The Wildcard category is sponsored by the Applied Research Institute (ARI), a non-partisan leader in technology innovation and strategy.

- Productable: Productable is a startup building portfolio management software for the modern Federal agency.

- Promo Drone: Promo Drone pioneers aerial drone tech with dynamic LED messaging, enhancing community communication in public safety, government, and advertising.

We also have identified a group of exceptional companies as alternates for the SDI Showcase.

Alternate Showcase Companies

Ultra Intelligence & Communications: Ultra Intelligence & Communications is delivering mission advantage to nearly 30 mission partners worldwide by unifying and shaping the future of the connected digital battlespace.

Infleqtion: Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information and software-configured, quantum-enabled products that deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments.

AIR COMPANY: AIR COMPANY is a carbon conversion technology company leading the development of CO₂-derived fuels and chemicals that help create a circular carbon economy.

Charter Space Technologies, Inc.: Charter is building the unified operating system for space program management.

###

About the Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception (SDI)

The annual Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception (SDI) is a daylong event consisting of a forward-thinking innovation competition, followed by a curated networking reception. The Space and Defense Competition is designed to surface technologies that could help advance and protect our nation and/or make lives better for service members, and celebrates those making an impact. It is followed by the Space and Defense Innovation VIP Reception, which brings innovators and industry together in an invite-only event featuring forward-thinking leaders in the space and defense innovation sectors, to facilitate expanding networks with ideal contacts. SDI is organized by Distinctive Edge Partners, Foundation For The Future, and Valid Evaluation, Inc. For more information, go to https://www.sdireception.com/