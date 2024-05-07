Aerospace and Defense Communications and Events Management Firm Distinctive Edge Partners Announces Partner Promotion

Marcella Caldwell Has Been Promoted to Partner and Will Oversee the Growing Distinctive Edge Partners Events Management Division

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinctive Edge Partners, a leading aerospace and defense communications, marketing, and events management firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcella Caldwell to the position of Partner, overseeing the Events Management Division. Caldwell will oversee the strategy to enhance Distinctive Edge Partners’s global event offerings, which will further enable the firm to support its allied nation clients in the aerospace and defense sectors as they address some of the most critical challenges on the global stage.

“Marcella is a consummate professional who goes above and beyond to help our government-focused clients cultivate bespoke events that bring the right people together in a way that leads to success for their organizations. I’m honored to have her as my partner,” said Joy Schoffler, Principal of Distinctive Edge Partners. “When I founded this firm, I did so with the goal of creating pathways to partnership for exceptional team members who are committed to our clients’ missions and to the company’s overall growth. Marcella’s promotion is the natural progression of her hard work and dedication.”

As a seasoned event management executive with nearly two decades of experience running hundreds of events per year while managing dozens of employees and contractors, Caldwell brings extensive experience scaling businesses within the events industry. Since joining the team in 2022, she has served in roles of increasing responsibility while helping to build the Events Management Division. As a Partner, Caldwell will continue to grow the group, ensuring Distinctive Edge Partners has the team and infrastructure to support ally nation client events across the globe.

“Working with the Distinctive Edge team has deepened my appreciation for the pivotal role that event management plays in connecting the aerospace and defense industries with customers and partners,” Caldwell shared. “It's immensely fulfilling to design and execute gatherings that not only bring our clients' products and stories to the forefront but also contribute to keeping our country safe. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue driving our mission forward as a Partner, ensuring that we create meaningful, high-impact events that support our clients.”

About Distinctive Edge Partners

Distinctive Edge Partners brings deep communications, marketing and event management expertise, experience and relationships to help aerospace and defense leaders solve problems and achieve their goals, ensuring they excel at their business of changing the world. We utilize our extensive industry network and expert creative and digital strategies to help clients build and maximize value, improve operations, and turn risks and threats into opportunities. For more information, visit https://distinctiveedge.partners.