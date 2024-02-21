US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Vietnam Era US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA to Make Compensation a Top Priority & to Call for Direct Access to The Nation's Top Attorneys For Results

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are the top branded source in the nation for US Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma-especially those who served in the navy during the Vietnam Era. We are advocates for people like this, and we want people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation results. As we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466-financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might be in the millions of dollars.

"The types of Navy Veterans with mesothelioma we are trying to reach out to probably served on an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, destroyer, frigate, supply ship, oiler, tender, and navy riverboats. In the 1960s, and 1970s there were no prohibitions related to navy sailors being exposed to asbestos. Many of these men are now in their late 60s, 70s, or 80s.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys. The attorneys we recommend are literally in the top ten nationwide-and they get results." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “If your loved one died from confirmed mesothelioma in the United States within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or other reasons-please call us at 866-714-6466. We would be honored to help.”

