Valid Eval Platform Deployed to Support Federal and Defense Pitch Competition

Valid Eval makes in-kind donation of software as part of an effort to improve inclusion of innovative commercial technology

DENVER, CO, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valid Eval, a provider of secure SaaS platform solutions that help manage complex group evaluations, announced today it has provided its platform to power The Space and Defense Innovation (SDI) Showcase and Ignite Awards, an aerospace and defense pitch competition held in March in Austin, Texas.

SDI Ignite is a demonstration event designed to provide technology companies an opportunity to pitch their technology to the Federal and defense communities, and brings together judges from across the Federal and private sector to evaluate the tech innovators’ proposed solution. The event will help connect innovators with public sector technology scouts to bring about innovation from non-traditional service providers.

“Valid Eval brings speed, integrity and analytics to acquisition processes, while giving actionable feedback to innovators. We are thrilled to support this event in connecting government and private-sector tech innovators,” said Adam Rentschler, CEO and co-founder of Valid Eval.

Valid Eval’s secure platform will help judges provide transparent feedback and source the best technologies to make the most accurate decisions to improve performance outcomes for defense and Federal acquisitions.

“Hosting the competition on the Valid Eval platform was a game changer for SDI. Not only did we have the security and support of a world class platform, but we were able to create $339,000 of feedback value from experts from throughout the Federal community, for our applicants,” said Joy Schoffler, principal of Distinctive Edge Partners and co-host of the SDI Ignite Competition. “The ability to host the SDI Competition on the same platform that CDAO, Army xTech and Air Force Research Lab use to improve participation and outcomes on both sides of the acquisition pipeline, made our event. I could not imagine running an award competition without Valid Eval!”

About Valid Eval

Valid Eval is an online evaluation system for organizations that make and defend tough decisions. Its secure SaaS platform works efficiently at virtually any scale to allow customers in the private and government sectors to involve a wide range of applicants, subjects, domain experts, and judges in evaluation and decision-making processes—all with an unprecedented degree of transparency, efficiency and accountability that builds trust in the process. Combining best practices from the learning sciences and systems engineering, Valid Eval delivers defensible, data driven results and provides robust reporting tools that help measure and monitor performance and demonstrate mission alignment. Learn more at: https://valideval.com/

About the Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception (SDI)

The annual Space and Defense Innovation Showcase and Reception (SDI) is a daylong event consisting of a forward-thinking innovation competition, followed by a curated networking reception. The Space and Defense Innovation Showcase is designed to surface technologies that could help advance and protect our nation and/or make lives better for service members and celebrates those making an impact. It is followed by the Space and Defense Reception, which brings innovators and industry together in an invite-only event featuring forward-thinking leaders in the space and defense innovation sectors, to facilitate expanding networks with ideal contacts. SDI is organized by Distinctive Edge Partners, Foundation For The Future, and Valid Evaluation, Inc. For more information, go to https://www.sdireception.com/