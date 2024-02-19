IFT88 maintains sensory function by localising signalling proteins along Drosophila cilia

(A) Representation of the drivers’ expression in the experimental settings used in the following sections of the figure as mentioned in the scheme. (B) Immunofluorescence images show that the ectopically expressed GFP-tagged T1-truncation of DmGucy2d (using Gal4 Iav ) accumulates in chordotonal neuron cell body, dendrite and ciliary dilation. Insets highlight that the GFP signal is also seen in the cilium axoneme. Proximal and distal cilia zones are marked with Iav (red) and NOMPC (blue) antibodies, respectively. (C) Scheme summarises the experimental strategy in which T1-DmGucy2d::GFP is expressed in the chordotonal neurons (using Gal4 Iav ) with or without RNAi against DmIFT88. The resulting adult flies were analysed 6 d after they came of pupae. (B, D) Representative immunofluorescence images of the adult chordotonal cilia from flies with different genotypes (described in (B)). Insets show T1-GFP localisation along the proximal zone of the cilium (marked with dashed grey lines based on the anti-Iav antibody signal). Scale bars: 1 μm. (D, E, F, G) Graphs are all-range box plots of: the percentage of cilia with GFP signal at the ciliary dilation (D), the average GFP signal along the proximal zone of the cilium (E), and normalised signal intensities of GFP at the ciliary base (F). Here, P-values are calculated using Welch corrected (One-tailed) unpaired t test (ns - P-value ˃ 0.05, *P-value < 0.05, **P-value ≤ 0.01). (H) Negative gravitaxis behaviours of flies during time at 29°C carrying the corresponding control (mCherry RNAi) and DmGucy2d RNAi, under the expression of the Gal4 Chat19b -TubGal80 ts driver. Each box plot corresponds to a total of 60 flies measured in sets of 10 animals each. The data are fitted using linear regression on the left panel, where the area around the curve represents the 95% confidence interval. The two lines are significantly different at 29°C. (I) Scheme of the set-up of the electrophysiology experiments performed on the 9 d old flies’ antennae to analyse hearing nerve function (left). Electrophysiology data (right): All-range box plots of antennal fluctuation powers and maximum sensitivity gain because of mechanical amplification (maximum mechanical gain) of the hearing nerve responses (median ± min and maximum) the flies with genotypes stated in the graphs legend. In (H, I), P-value is calculated using Mann-Whitney test (*P-value < 0.05, **P-value ≤ 0.01).

(A) Using the enhancer line to drive UAS-mCD8::GFP expression, CG34357 expression is detected in the antennae of adult flies. The image stack was converted into a 3D model using Imaris software (see Video 2 ). The outline of the second and third antenna segment is drawn using the autofluorescence of the cuticle. Two chordotonal neurons in the second antenna segment are highlighted in magenta indicating the cell body (arrow) and the dendrite (arrowhead). (B) Immunofluorescence image shows that although the ectopically expressed DmGucy2d::GFP protein (using Gal4 Iav ) primarily accumulates in the dendrites of the adult chordotonal neurons, it also localises to the cilia. Insets (2x of the dashed boxes) show that the GFP signal can also be detected in the ciliary dilation (distal to the Iav protein signal). (C) Co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay performed upon co-overexpression of 3xHA::DmIFT88, and DmGucy2d::GFP (or GFP as control) in Drosophila melanogaster (Dmel) cultured cells. DmIFT88 co-IP with DmGucy2d::GFP but not with GFP alone. (D) Left: Schematic representation of DmGucy2d truncation constructs used to determine its binding region to DmIFT88, showing also the domain structures and constructs length (aa). Right: A summary of the various DmGucy2d truncated peptides’ ability to bind DmIFT88 (from (E)) is shown. (E) IP assay performed upon co-overexpression of full-length 3xHA::DmIFT88 and GFP-tagged fragments of DmGucy2d in Dmel cells. Right: Bar plots (overlaid with scattered dots) of the fraction of DmIFT88 (with respect to the inputs) binding to the GFP-tagged fragments of DmGucy2d and GFP alone. Each bar contains fractions of bound DmIFT88 intensity values (= values in the IP/values in the Input) measured on the western blots, for at least three independent experiments. In (C, E), co-overexpressed GFP and 3xHA::DmIFT88 serves as a negative control in the experiments (green boxes). Note that we also detect a faint non-specific HA-positive band in the IPs from extracts that co-express GFP and 3xHA::DmIFT88 and anti-GFP antibody detects a few non-specific bands in all input and IP lanes. The bands of expected molecular weight are marked with green asterisks. For details on the antibodies used, see Table S7. In (E), P-values are calculated using Mann-Whitney tests (ns - P-value ˃ 0.05, *P-value < 0.05).

(A) Co-immunoprecipitation (co-IP) assay performed upon co-overexpression of 3xHA::DmIFT88, and Inactive::GFP (or GFP as negative control) in Drosophila Dmel cells. DmIFT88 co-immunoprecipitates with Inactive::GFP but not with GFP alone (N = 3 repeats). The green asterisk marks the expected band of the transfected Inactive::GFP plasmid. The rest of bands seen with the GFP antibody were found in all the three independent experiments and most likely are because of possible phosphorylation or to unwanted degradation (for details on the antibodies used, see Table S7). (B) Left: Representative immunofluorescence images of adult chordotonal cilia with Inactive (Iav) and NOMPC, in the proximal and distal zone of the cilia, in red and blue, respectively. Upper two examples are from control flies (mCherry RNAi); below two examples are from DmIFT88 RNAi flies. For details on the antibodies used, see Table S7. Scale bar: 1 μm. Right: All-range box plots of the normalised average Iav signal (per antennae) along the proximal part of the axoneme in flies with the aforementioned genotypes. P-value is calculated using Mann-Whitney test (**P-value ≤ 0.01).

(A) DmIFT88 protein is found in fully formed cilia in the adult. Top: Representation of the transgene (from Han et al [2003] ), expressing GFP::DmIFT88 near endogenous level, used to observe the DmIFT88 localisation in fly cilia. Left: A scheme of the chordotonal neuron architecture in the second antennal segment of adult flies showing the expected localisation of Drosophila Pericentrin-like protein and glutamylated tubulin (GT335) in the basal bodies and the axoneme, respectively. Right: representative image of the localisation of endogenous GFP::DmIFT88 with respect to the two aforementioned markers in the adult chordotonal cilia. Note that GFP::DmIFT88 signals were enhanced with an anti-GFP antibody. Arrowheads mark GFP::DmIFT88 puncta at the ciliary dilation and along the axoneme (inset). (B) Scheme of the approach and timeline of the conditional knockdown (DmIFT88 and mCherry RNAis) experiments. DmIFT88 and mCherry genes are knocked-down in cholinergic neurons, including chordotonal neurons, using Gal4 Chat19b . Flies are reared at 18°C to repress the expression of the hairpin during development through the co-expression of a temperature-sensitive version of Gal80 ubiquitously (TubGal80 ts ). After flies come of pupae, adult flies are shifted to 29°C (non-permissive temperature for Gal80 ts ) to activate the expression of RNA hairpins. (C) Schematic representation of the climbing (negative-gravitaxis) behavioural assay. The effect on sensory cilia function is approximated by quantifying climbing behaviour (number of flies reaching a certain height in a specific time) on a controlled setup of the adult flies on specific days (arrows) after temperature shift. (D) Time-dependent changes in climbing behaviour at 29°C in control (mCherry) and DmIFT88 RNAi flies under Gal4 Chat19b and Gal4 Iav drivers (left and right, respectively). Each box-plot corresponds to a total of 60 flies measured in sets of 10 animals each. The data are fitted using linear regression, where the area around the curve represents the 95% confidence interval. The two lines are significantly different at 29°C. (E) Scheme of the set-up of the electrophysiology experiments performed in the 9 d old flies’ antennae after analysis of the hearing nerve function (left). Electrophysiology data (right): All-range box plots of antennal fluctuation powers (Energy) and maximum sensitivity gain to mechanical amplification (Maximum Mechanical Gain) of the hearing nerve responses (median ± min and maximum) the flies with genotypes stated in the graphs legend. In (D, E), P-values are calculated using Mann-Whitney test (ns - P-value ˃ 0.05, *P-value ≤ 0.05 and **P-value ≤ 0.01) in Prism.

(A) Drosophila IFT88 shows structural-domain conservation despite low amino acid sequence conservation. (i) Schematic representation of the two annotated DmIFT88 isoforms (RNA and proteins) in the fly. The grey boxes represent coding sequences. (ii) Left: Maximum-likelihood phylogenetic tree for IFT88 from various vertebrate and insect species, displaying bootstrap branch “support values” in percentages (%). The accession numbers of the proteins used in this analysis and a list of abbreviations are provided in Table S2. NA: the “support value” could not be calculated because of the method used to generate the sequence alignment. The amino acid identity of each sequence compared to Drosophila melanogaster is shown in percentages (%), and the number of predicted tetratricopeptide repeat domains in each species is displayed. Right: Multiple sequence alignment of IFT88 from 11 species represented as a heat map generated using JProfileGrid2. Each position in the alignment is shown as a box, colour-coded according to the similarity score. The relative positions of the 10 tetratricopeptide repeats of Drosophila melanogaster are indicated by black boxes. (B) GFP::DmIFT88 trains are visible in wandering L3 larvae. (i) Schematic representation of a L3 larva showing the segmentally arranged groups of chordotonal neurons (a group of five neurons is called lch5). Membrane-bound GFP (UAS-mCD8::GFP) is expressed using Gal4 Iav to visualise the morphology, including cilia (arrowhead), of one such group (lch5) of neurons. (ii) A video still showing ectopically expressed GFP::DmIFT88 in the dendrite tip and cilia in lch5 neurons using Gal4 Iav . Empty and filled arrowheads mark ciliary dilation and IFT particles along the proximal cilium, respectively. (iii) A scheme of a cilium showing the IFT particles moving in anterograde (magenta) and retrograde (green) directions. Below are two examples of merged kymographs with both types of DmIFT88 particle trains colour-coded depending on their direction. On the right of each merged kymograph example, separated grey anterograde (first) and retrograde (second) kymographs are shown. The train-tracks were extracted using the Kymograph Clear macro toolset from ImageJ. Magenta arrowheads, green arrowheads and arrows indicate the anterograde, retrograde and stalled trains, respectively. (C) (i) Left: Quantifications of the speed of the DmIFT88 particles, extracted from videos from 5 larvae from three different experiments. (ii) Quantifications of the lengths of DmIFT88 particles in the proximal part of lch5 cilia. (iii) Percentages of visualised trains that pass or pause when encountering an opposite train along the proximal region of the cilium. In (C), P-values are calculated using Mann-Whitney test (****P-value ≤ 0.0001) on Prism.

Cilia are microtubule (MT)-based organelles that emanate from the surface of eukaryotic cells and are vital for several functions, including motility and sensing (reviewed in Reiter & Leroux [2017] ; Breslow & Holland [2019] ; Sreekumar & Norris [2019] ). Cilia biogenesis is a multistep process that is tightly coordinated and regulated during cell differentiation. A cilium consists of two regions: a ciliary base and a ciliary protrusion or shaft. The latter grows from the ciliary base and is composed of an MT-based skeleton (the axoneme) and a ciliary membrane. Ciliary proteins are produced in the cell body and then move either by diffusion or by active transport through the ciliary base, containing a diffusion barrier, into the ciliary shaft. A large proportion of these active transports is manifested by a process called intraflagellar transport (IFT), which depends on molecular motors moving from the ciliary base to the axoneme tip (anterograde) and in reverse (retrograde) direction (reviewed in Breslow & Holland [2019] ).

Results