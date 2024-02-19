The RNA-binding protein Msi2 regulates autophagy during myogenic differentiation

Results

Msi2 expression in myoblast differentiation To examine the contribution of Msi2 in muscle development, we first analyzed its expression in mouse skeletal muscles. Western blot (WB) analysis showed that Msi2 is highly expressed in all three hindlimb muscles tested, soleus, tibialis anterior, and gastrocnemius (Fig 1A). Consistent with its high expression level in skeletal muscles, we found that two MRFs, Myog and MyoD1, bind to the Msi2 gene promoter region (Fig 1B). These data implied that Msi2 is activated during myogenesis and myocyte differentiation. Next, we examined Msi2 expression during myocyte differentiation in the murine C2C12 myoblast cell line. In an FBS-based media (Growth Media or GM), C2C12 cells expand as myogenic progenitors known as myoblasts. The progenitor cells undergo myocyte differentiation after incubation in media with horse serum (Differentiation Media or DM), and within 5 d, these myocytes form multinucleated elongated myotubes (Fig 1C). We found that Msi2 is expressed at a low level in myoblasts cultured in GM and that the expression is up-regulated within 24 h after the differentiation induction by DM (Fig 1D and E). Immunofluorescence staining of the Msi2 protein confirmed its up-regulation upon induction of differentiation (Fig 1F). Interestingly, C2C12 cells exhibited heterogeneity in the levels of Msi2 protein, and cells with higher Msi2 expression showed more differentiated morphology with more nuclear Msi2 staining at Days 3 and 6 after differentiation induction. Up-regulation of Msi2 was concomitant with that of Myog and myosin heavy chain (MHC; Fig 1D). In contrast, Msi1, the other family member of the mammalian Msi RBPs, is not expressed or up-regulated during C2C12 differentiation and no promoter binding of Myog or MyoD1 was observed (Fig S1A and B), indicating Msi2-specific roles in myogenic differentiation. Figure 1. Msi2 up-regulation during C2C12 differentiation. (A) Msi2 expression in skeletal muscles of mouse limbs analyzed by Western blotting on tissue lysates from the soleus, tibialis anterior, and gastrocnemius, along with that of the olfactory bulb from the brain. (B) MyoD and myogenin (Myog) bind to the Msi2 gene regulatory regions in differentiated C2C12 cells. Shown are ChIP-seq data of Myog, MyoD, and H3K4me3 at Msi2 gene in differentiated C2C12 cells from the ReMap Atlas (for Myog and MyoD) and ENCODE (for H3K4me3). Gray boxes highlight the regions bound by both Myog and MyoD. (C) Time course of C2C12 differentiation. Cells started to form myotubes at Day 3 and became highly fused at Day 5 after differentiation induction. Phase-contrast microscope images are shown. Scale bar = 500 μm. (D) Msi2 expression was up-regulated during C2C12 differentiation. Protein samples were collected at the indicated time points after differentiation induction. Myosin heavy chain and myogenin expression show the extent of differentiation. Hsp90 was used as a loading control. GM denotes the cells maintained in the Growth Media. (E) Quantification of relative Msi2 expression levels during myoblast differentiation. Gene expression was normalized to that of Hsp90 loading control at each time point. Msi2 level in GM culture was set as 100. Results from three independent experiments were included. (F) Msi2 expression was increased in both nuclear and cytoplasmic areas during differentiation. IF images of Msi2 and DNA stainings were collected with a confocal microscope at the indicated differentiation stage. Normal IgG was used as a negative control. Scare bar = 10 μm. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S1. Msi1 expression is not detectable in C2C12. (A) WB analysis of Msi1 protein during C2C12 differentiation. Protein samples were collected at different time points after differentiation induction. WT and Msi1 KO mouse brain lysates were used as controls. Hsp90 was used as a loading control. GM, Growth Media. (B) ChIP-seq analysis showing no consistent binding of Myog or MyoD at Msi1 gene in differentiated C2C12 cells, and H3K4me3 peaks were almost undetectable, indicating Msi1 is not transcriptionally active in differentiating C2C12. ChIP-seq data were from the ReMap Atlas and ENCODE projects, as described in the Experimental Procedures. Source data are available for this figure.

Msi2 is essential for the terminal differentiation of myocytes independent of MRF expression Next, we investigated whether Msi2 is functionally required for myocyte differentiation using a lentiviral shRNA-mediated gene knockdown approach. 3 d after viral transfer of an shRNA against mouse Msi2 (shMsi2), the cells showed no detectable Msi2 protein expression, with knockdown (KD) continued up to 7 d (Fig 2A, Msi2). In Growth Media, shMsi2-expressing cells proliferate as much as those with control shRNA (shLuc), indicating that Msi2 is not essential for cell growth or survival of myoblasts (Fig S2A). After differentiation induction by switching from GM to DM, control shRNA-treated cells started to show elongated myotubes at as early as 3 d post-differentiation induction (Fig 2C, shLuc). The cells expressing shMsi2 also generated elongated cells, but they appeared shorter in length and their numbers were much less than those with shLuc even after 5 d of differentiation, indicating a significant impairment of myotube formation in the absence of Msi2 (Fig 2C, shMsi2). MHC protein was up-regulated in shMsi2-expressing cells, but the magnitude of expression induction was not as robust as that of shLuc cells (Fig 2A and B, MHC). In contrast, Myog expression was comparable between the control and the Msi2 knockdown cells, suggesting the lower MHC induction is not due to a defect in Myog expression (Fig 2A and B, Myog). Consistent with the immunoblots and immunostaining of MHC proteins (Fig 2A and D), mRNA analysis of mouse MHC genes Myh1 and Myh4 confirmed their attenuated expression by the Msi2 knockdown (Fig S2B). In contrast, Myod1 and Myog mRNA expression levels were comparable in both groups, suggesting the decreased Myh gene expression by Msi2 knockdown is downstream of the transcriptional regulation by the myogenic transcription factors Myod1 and Myog (Fig S2B). Moreover, the expression level of the myocyte fusion gene Myomixer was reduced by Msi2 knockdown at the late stage of differentiation (Fig 2E). In contrast, we observed no decrease in viabilities of the Msi2 knockdown cells, and the levels of the cleaved PARP and caspase-3 proteins were not affected by the Msi2 loss during the differentiation process, indicating the differentiation defect is not due to increased cell death (Fig S2C). Figure 2. Loss of Msi2 impairs C2C12 differentiation. (A) Msi2 knockdown (KD) reduced MHC protein expression but not Myog expression during myoblast differentiation. C2C12 cells lentivirally infected with a control shRNA (shLuc) or shRNA against Msi2 (shMsi2) were collected at different time points after differentiation induction and subjected to WB analysis. (B) Quantification of MHC and Myog expression levels normalized to those of Hsp90. Results from three independent experiments are shown. (C) Phase-contrast images of C2C12 cells infected with shLuc (top panels) or shMsi2 (bottom panels) at different time points after differentiation induction. Note that cells with Msi2 KD showed very little myotube formation. Scale bar = 500 μm. (D) Immunofluorescence staining of MHC showing reduced MHC-positive myocytes and myotube formation in the shMsi2 group compared with the shLuc control on Day 6 after differentiation induction. MHC staining shows differentiated myocytes and myotubes. GFP-positive cells are infected with shRNA lentivirus. DAPI was used to stain nuclei. Note that many cells with high MHC in the shMsi2 group were GFP-negative, that is, non-infected, cells (highlighted with white arrows). Scale bar = 100 μm. (E) Real-time PCR analysis of myocyte fusion gene Myomixer mRNA expression. At Day 6 of differentiation, the shMsi2 group showed significantly lower Myomixer expression. The expression levels were normalized to the expression levels of the beta-2 microglobulin gene at each time point. Data from three independent experiments are shown. (F, G) Reduced Differentiation (F) and Fusion (G) Indices in shMsi2-treated C2C12 cells at Day 6 after differentiation induction. Each dot represents data from one field shown in panel (D). Five fields were picked in each experiment, and data from three independent experiments are shown. An unpaired t test was performed between shLuc and shMsi2 groups. Scale bar = 100 μm. (H) Msi2 KD cells have less mature mitochondria. Representative electron micrographs of lentiviral shLuc- or shMsi2-treated C2C12 cells were taken on Day 5 after differentiation induction. Scale bar = 15 μm (×2,000) or 1.5 μm (×20,000). Source data are available for this figure. Figure S2. Msi2 knockdown effects on cell growth, apoptosis, and myogenic mRNA expression. (A) Msi2 KD did not affect myoblast cell growth. C2C12 cells with shLuc or shMsi2 were cultured in GM, and cell numbers were counted at the indicated time point. Results are from two independent experiments with two replicates in each group. Real-time PCR analysis of myogenesis genes. Msi2 KD down-regulated Myh1 and Myh4 expression but not Myh3, Myod1, and Myog during C2C12 differentiation. The expression levels of each gene were normalized to the expression levels of the beta-2 microglobulin gene at each time point. Data from three independent experiments are shown. (B) WB analysis of PARP and caspase-3 protein cleavage in control and Msi2 KD C2C12 during differentiation. No apparent increase in the cleaved PARP or caspase-3 proteins was observed in the absence of Msi2. Negative (−) and positive (+) controls were naïve C2C12 myoblasts treated with either DMSO or 1 μM staurosporine for 3 h. Source data are available for this figure. To address whether the differentiation is impaired at a specific stage during myotube formation, we monitored differentiation status using immunofluorescence microscopy (Fig 2D). Consistent with the phase-contrast images shown in Fig 2C, shLuc-treated control cells generated MHC-positive elongated myotubes. In contrast, cells treated for Msi2 knockdown cells failed to generate mature myocytes and most of the MHC-positive cells, if any, were shorter and smaller in size (Fig 2D). We observed some elongated cells, but interestingly, most of them were GFP-negative, indicating that the myocytes that matured were not expressing the shRNA against Msi2 (Fig 2D, arrows). Differentiation Indices, defined as the ratio of nucleus numbers in MHC-positive cells to the total nuclei of all GFP-positive cells in an analyzed field, were significantly lower in the shMsi2 group than in the control group (Fig 2F). In addition, the shMsi2 cells exhibited a significantly lower Fusion Index, defined as the number of myonuclei in one MHC+ cell, indicating an impact of Msi2 knockdown on the myocyte fusion step (Fig 2G), which is consistent with the decreased Myomixer expression (Fig 2E). Furthermore, electron microscopic images of the knockdown cells show distinct changes in mitochondria (Fig 2H). The mitochondria in control cells appeared elongated and contained complex crista structures with higher electron densities that are typical for mature myotubes. In contrast, those in the shMsi2 cells were round in shape and exhibited simple and scarce crista structures, implying defective mitochondrial remodeling in the Msi2 knockdown cells. Collectively, these results clearly demonstrated an essential role of Msi2 in the terminal differentiation of myocytes.

Msi2 expression rescues the differentiation defects conferred by Msi2 knockdown To exclude the possibility of an off-target effect by the lentiviral shMsi2 and to further confirm the functional requirement of Msi2 in myocyte differentiation, we investigated whether Msi2 overexpression (Msi2 OE) can rescue the differentiation defect caused by the knockdown. The C2C12 cells expressing exogenous Msi2 with Msi2 knockdown (shMsi2 + Msi2 OE, Fig 3A-iv and B-iv) exhibited as many elongated MHC-positive myotubes as those in the control cells (shLuc + vector control, Fig 3A-i and B-i), whereas the cells with shMsi2 and an empty vector control showed smaller myotubes with low MHC expression (shMsi2 + vector control, Fig 3A-iii and B-iii). A few cells in this treatment group still showed MHC expression, but they were typically smaller in size or contained only one nucleus, suggesting no mature myocyte formation. The vector control cells with Msi2 knockdown exhibited Differentiation and Fusion Indices of 10% and 1.3, respectively, whereas the Msi2 OE with Msi2 knockdown increased these indices to 21% and 2.1 (Fig 3C). In addition, Msi2 OE also reverted the mitochondrial morphology changes observed in the Msi2 KD cells (Fig S3). Collectively, these results exclude the possibility of an off-target gene knockdown and demonstrate that Msi2 is required for differentiation and fusion into mature myocytes during the terminal differentiation step of myotube formation. Figure 3. Msi2 overexpression can suppress differentiation defects in Msi2 knockdown cells and promote C2C12 differentiation. (A) Phase-contrast images showing improved myotube formation by a retroviral Msi2 expression vector (Msi2 OE) in the shLuc- or shMsi2-treated C2C12 cells at Day 6 after differentiation induction. An empty retroviral vector was used as the control (vector control). Scale bar = 500 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of MHC protein in shLuc- or shMsi2-treated C2C12 cells infected with the empty control (vector control) or Msi2 expression vector (Msi2 OE) at Day 5 after differentiation induction. Differentiated myocytes and myotubes were stained positive for MHC. DAPI was used to stain nuclei. Scale bar = 100 μm. (C) Differentiation and Fusion Indices in shLuc- and shMsi2-treated cells. Each dot represents the index from one field taken as shown in panel (B), and five independent fields were evaluated in each group. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was used. (D) Phase-contrast images showing augmented myotube formation by the retroviral Msi2 expression alone (Msi2 OE) at Day 3 after differentiation induction. A retroviral empty vector was used as the control (vector control). Scale bar = 500 μm. (E) Representative electron micrographs of the cells with a retroviral control or an Msi2 expression vector (Msi2 OE) on Day 5 after differentiation induction. Scale bar = 15 μm (×2,000) or 1.5 μm (×20,000). (F) WB analysis showing Msi2 OE up-regulated MHC but not Myog expression on Day 3 after differentiation induction. Hsp90 was used as a loading control. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S3. Msi2 overexpression rescues the mitochondrial morphology changes in Msi2 KD cells. Electron micrographs of mitochondria in C2C12 cells expressing the lentiviral shMsi2 knockdown vector (shMsi2), the retroviral Msi2 expression vector (Msi2 OE), or lentiviral shMsi2 knockdown and retroviral Msi2 expression vectors (shMsi2 + Msi2 OE) captured on Day 5 post-differentiation induction. The shMsi2 and Msi2 OE images are the same as shown in Figs 2H and 3E, respectively. Scale bar = 15 μm (×2,000) or 1.5 μm (×20,000).

Enforced expression of Msi2 promotes myotube formation During the above-mentioned experiment to assess on-target shRNA effects, we noticed that Msi2 overexpression alone increased the formation of MHC-positive, multinucleated elongated myotubes (shLuc + Msi2 OE, Fig 3A-ii and B-ii). In fact, Differentiation and Fusion Indices were significantly higher in cells expressing shLuc and Msi2 OE than in control cells with shLuc and vector. We repeated the Msi2 overexpression experiment without the co-introduction of any shRNA constructs and observed a similar enhancement of myocyte differentiation (Fig 3D). In addition, Msi2 overexpression increased overall mitochondrion numbers and promoted their fusion in both naïve and Msi2 knockdown cells (Figs 3E and S3). Immunoblot analysis showed that the MHC protein is further up-regulated by Msi2 OE compared with the vector control (Fig 3F, MHC), confirming the direct and functional impact of Msi2 on mature myocyte formation. Msi2 overexpression did not lead to an increase in Myog protein expression (Fig 3F, Myog), providing further evidence for a role of Msi2 downstream of the MRF Myog.

The RRM1 RNA-binding motif and the C-terminal domain of Msi2 are required for the promotion of myocyte differentiation Because the Msi protein contains several domains for its molecular function (Okano et al, 2002; Kawahara et al, 2008), we next performed a structure–function relationship analysis. We introduced a retroviral vector encoding WT or a mutant Msi2 into C2C12 cells and observed their effects on differentiation (Fig 4A). The RNA binding–deficient mutant contains three point mutations at codons for Phe64, Phe66, and Phe69 in the RRM1 mutating each to a leucine residue, which leads to a loss of RNA-binding activity (Hattori et al, 2017). The Msi2 [1–190] mutant encodes only the first 190 aa and thus lacks the C-terminus domain. The ΔRRM1 and ΔRRM2 variants lack the first (21–101 aa) or second (110–187 aa) RRM, respectively. All the above Msi2 constructs are N-terminally fused with FLAG- and HA-tags. WB analysis using an anti-FLAG antibody showed the successful overexpression of all the Msi2 mutant proteins in the C2C12 cells (Fig 4B), except for the ΔRRM2 mutant that showed lower expression compared with the other mutants, despite its high retroviral infection (Fig 4C, GFP). On Day 3 after induction of differentiation, WT and ΔRRM2 Msi2 OE samples exhibited more MHC-positive cells, indicating enhanced differentiation (Fig 4C). Msi2 [1–190] and ΔRRM1 showed similar numbers of MHC-positive myocytes compared with a vector control. Interestingly, the expression of the RNA binding–deficient mutant resulted in attenuated differentiation compared with the vector control. Differentiation Indices were also significantly increased in WT and ΔRRM2 Msi2 OE samples but not in the others compared with the vector control (Fig 4D, Day 3 of differentiation). Because myocyte fusion mainly happens later in differentiation, Fusion Indices were comparable among all groups (Fig 4E). MHC detection by immunofluorescence correlated with MHC protein expression by WB, which also showed higher MHC expression levels in WT and ΔRRM2 than the others (Fig 4B, MHC). These data demonstrated that the RRM2 domain is dispensable for myoblast differentiation, whereas the RRM1 RNA-binding activity and C-terminus sequence of Msi2 are required for Msi2 to regulate myoblast differentiation. Figure 4. Msi2 RRM2 RNA-binding domain is dispensable for the promotion of myogenesis. (A) Schematic illustration of the Msi2 mutants used. (B) Expression of WT and mutant Msi2 proteins. Samples were collected at Day 3 after differentiation induction. MHC expression levels show the extent of myoblast differentiation in each group. Hsp90 was used as a loading control. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of MHC in C2C12 expressing the indicated construct on Day 3 of differentiation. Note that vector control, WT, and ΔRRM2-expressing cells show many elongated MHC+ myotubes. GFP-positive cells are infected cells with retrovirus for the indicated construct. DAPI was used to stain nuclei. Scale bar = 100 μm. (D, E) Differentiation and Fusion Indices in cells expressing Msi2 mutant proteins. Expression of WT or ΔRRM2 Msi2 OE, but not the other Msi2 mutants, increased Differentiation Index (D) of C2C12 cells on Day 3 after differentiation induction. Fusion Indices (E) were comparable among all groups on Day 3 of differentiation. Each dot represents an index value from one field of cells as shown in Fig 4C, and the indices from five independent fields were used for analysis. One-way ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparisons were performed. Source data are available for this figure.

Msi2 regulates myoblast differentiation through autophagy So far, our data indicated that Msi2 is not only essential but also sufficient for myoblast differentiation, without affecting the expression of MRFs. Because previous studies have shown that autophagy and mitophagy processes are required for myoblast differentiation (McMillan & Quadrilatero, 2014; Sin et al, 2016), we analyzed autophagosome formation by examining LC3A and LC3B expressions in Msi2 knockdown cells. LC3-II, the lipid-modified form of LC3, is an indicator of an intracellular autophagosome formation level, which represents the extent of overall autophagy activity (Zois et al, 2011; Baeken et al, 2020; Klionsky et al, 2021). After differentiation induction, both non-lipidated LC3A-I and LC3A-II were elevated in control shLuc cells, whereas in Msi2 KD cells, LC3 protein levels were relatively unchanged (Fig 5A), suggesting attenuated initiation of autophagy by the loss of Msi2. The mRNA levels of LC3A were comparable between shLuc- and shMsi2-treated cells (Fig 5B), implying post-transcriptional regulation of LC3A protein levels by Msi2. LC3B mRNA levels were changed by Msi2 knockdown in the late (Day 5) but not the early (Days 1 and 2) differentiation stage. Immunofluorescence staining further confirmed that Msi2 knockdown cells showed weaker overall LC3A and LC3B staining intensities and significantly less cytoplasmic LC3 puncta per cell (Fig 5C and D), indicating attenuated autophagosome formation in the absence of Msi2. In addition, Msi2 OE increased both LC3A and LC3B autophagic fluxes in shLuc- and shMsi2-treated cells (Fig S4A and B), demonstrating an autophagy-promoting function of Msi2. The expression level of a lysosomal membrane protein LAMP2 was comparable between control and Msi2 knockdown cells during differentiation, suggesting no overt defects in lysosome biogenesis in the absence of Msi2 (Fig S4C). Figure 5. Msi2 regulates autophagy during C2C12 differentiation. (A) WB analysis of LC3 proteins during myoblast differentiation. Both LC3A (top panel) and LC3B (bottom panel) proteins were up-regulated upon differentiation induction. Msi2 knockdown attenuated LC3 up-regulation during differentiation. (B) Real-time PCR analysis showing LC3 mRNA levels. Msi2 KD did not affect their gene expression at earlier phases of the myoblast differentiation. Data from three independent experiments are shown. (C) Immunofluorescence staining of LC3A in control and Msi2 KD C2C12 at Day 1 of differentiation. White arrows indicate LC3A puncta in the cytoplasmic area. Scare bar = 40 μm. (D) Msi2 KD reduces cytoplasmic LC3A and LC3B punctate staining. Each dot represents the punctum number in one cell. Cells from three or five different fields in groups with LC3A or LC3B staining were analyzed, respectively. For LC3A, n = 40 and n = 32 for shLuc and shMsi2, respectively; for LC3B, n = 41 each for shLuc and shMsi2. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S4. Msi2 overexpression increases LC3 autophagic flux. (A) WB analysis of LC3 proteins in cells infected with a combination of control shRNA (shLuc) or lentiviral shMsi2 knockdown (shMsi2) plus empty control (vector) or Msi2 expression vector (Msi2 OE). Samples were collected at Day 2 post-differentiation induction. Hsp90 was used as a loading control. (B) Quantification of autophagic flux in Fig S4A. LC3 flux was measured by the difference in LC3-II (bottom bands) between bafilomycin-treated (+) and DMSO-treated (−) samples. (C) WB analysis of the lysosome biogenesis protein LAMP2 in control or Msi2 KD cells during differentiation. Hsp90 was used as a loading control. Source data are available for this figure. To examine whether the autophagy defect in Msi2 KD is the direct cause of the myoblast differentiation arrest, we activated autophagy and analyzed its impact on C2C12 differentiation. To induce autophagy, we used a small cell-permeable peptide Tat-Beclin 1-D11 (D11), which is known to activate autophagy by binding to the autophagy repressor GAPR1 to release Beclin 1 (Shoji-Kawata et al, 2013). A scrambled peptide Tat-Beclin 1-L11S (L11S) was used as a negative control. With the D11 peptide treatment, both control and Msi2 KD cells generated more and larger myotubes on Day 5 post-differentiation induction (Fig 6A and B). Immunoblot analysis confirmed that LC3A-II and LC3B-II levels in control and Msi2 KD cells were increased by the D11 treatment, confirming activated autophagy (Fig 6C). Autophagy activation by the D11 peptide treatment significantly increased the Differentiation Index of Msi2 KD compared with the L11S scrambled control peptide from 13% to 29%, which is comparable to 34% in control cells (Fig 6D), suggesting the differentiation defect of Msi2 KD cells was fully rescued by autophagy induction. Tat-Beclin 1-D11 treatment also significantly increased the Fusion Index of Msi2 KD cells twofold, which is a partial rescue compared with 4.1 ± 0.43 of the control (Fig 6E). Surprisingly, Tat-Beclin 1-D11 alone significantly increased both Differentiation and Fusion Indices in the control cells (Fig 6D and E), implying a differentiation-promoting function of autophagy. Taken together, the Tat-Beclin 1-D11 peptide successfully rescued both autophagy and differentiation in Msi2 KD cells, demonstrating that Msi2 regulates myoblast differentiation via autophagy through the up-regulation of LC3 protein expression. Figure 6. Activation of autophagy suppressed the differentiation defects by Msi2 knockdown. (A) Myotube formation defect in Msi2 KD C2C12 cells is rescued by autophagy activation. Shown are bright-field images of shLuc or shMsi2 C2C12 treated with a scrambled control peptide (Tat-Beclin 1-L11S) or Tat-Beclin 1-D11 peptide at Days 2 and 5 after differentiation induction. Scare bar = 500 μm. (B) Immunofluorescence staining of MHC at Day 5 after differentiation induction in cells treated with a Tat-Beclin 1-D11 peptide. Note that the Tat-Beclin 1-D11 peptide–treated Msi2 KD cells had as many elongated MHC+ myotubes as the naïve shLuc control. GFP-positive cells are virus-infected cells expressing shLuc or shMsi2. DAPI was used to stain nuclei. Scale bar = 100 μm. (C) WB analysis of LC3 proteins in cells treated with a Tat-Beclin 1-D11 peptide. The treatment increased LC3A-II or LC3B-II (bottom bands) levels in both shLuc and shMsi2 KD cells at Day 2 after differentiation induction as shown in Fig 6A. (D, E) Differentiation (D) and Fusion (E) Indices in cells treated with a Tat-Beclin 1-D11 peptide at Day 5 of differentiation. Each dot represents an index value from one field of cells shown in Fig 6B, and the indices from five independent fields were used for analysis. Source data are available for this figure.