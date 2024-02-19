REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in Wilmington Feb. 21-22; Advisory Council to meet Feb. 21; State to kick off 50th Anniversary of CAMA

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Feb. 21 and 22 at the Aloft Wilmington at Coastline Center, 501 Nutt Street, Wilmington. A public comment period is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 22. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person.

The Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Following the CRAC meeting DEQ will kick off the 50th Anniversary of the N.C. Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) at 1:30 p.m., with distinguished panelists discussing a range of coastal management topics: History of the N.C. Coastal Area Management Act, CAMA Regulatory Framework, Local Governments and Partnerships, Legislative Engagement.

All meetings are open to the public.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Update on the public comment period for the CRC’s proposed on temporary rules;

Consideration of Town of Kure Beach’s Beach Management Plan;

Discussion of CRC and DCM Communication;

Update on Litigation of Interest to the Commission.

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

