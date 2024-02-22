NoviFlow Unveils NoviAccelerator: Revolutionary Solution for Multi-Tbps Volumetric DDoS Attack Mitigation in CSP Network
Solution unites multi-Tbps switch-based mitigation and congestion control with an IDS to economically detect and mitigate DDoS attacks
NoviAccelerator delivers unparalleled DDoS mitigation capabilities, empowering CSPs to safeguard their networks and customers against the growing threat of multi-vector DDoS attacks.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoviFlow Inc., a global leader in carrier-grade programmable network solutions, today announced the launch of NoviAccelerator, a groundbreaking product designed to address the escalating threat of volumetric Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks targeting Communication Service Providers (CSPs).
— Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO at NoviFlow Inc.
Volumetric DDoS attacks pose a significant risk to businesses worldwide, according to industry sources, there has been a staggering 50% surge in attacks reported in Q1 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. CSPs, in particular, are prime targets for these attacks, facing severe consequences such as software/hardware replacement costs, revenue reduction, loss of consumer trust, customer data theft, financial theft, and intellectual property loss. The average cost per incident of DDoS attacks has risen as high as half a million dollars for large enterprises and this shows no signs of abating.
As CSPs provide ever higher-speed access technology, they face a challenge with fixed wireless access, where they lack control over the devices connected to the WiFi network. One of the critical problems they encounter is the need to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks on their corporate customers originating from infected devices (BOTs) within their subscriber base.
NoviAccelerator with IDS Solution offers an effective and affordable DDoS mitigation solution tailored specifically for CSP networks to protect critical network infrastructure from volumetric DDoS and TCP state exhaustion attacks. By offloading the mitigation function to the forwarding plane, NoviAccelerator reduces cybersecurity costs by freeing up processing capacity of the IDS. This innovative solution combines multi-Terabit switch-based mitigation and congestion control with Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), providing unparalleled protection against DDoS attacks at significantly reduced costs.
Key features of NoviAccelerator include:
- Multi-Terabit switch-based mitigation with less than one microsecond port-to-port latency
- Includes up to 300 Gbps of attack detection (IDS) capacity and up to 1.4Tbps of attack mitigation
- Customizable rules to detect different DDoS attack types such as TCP SYN attacks, UDP flood attacks and ICMP Flood attacks.
- Implements congestion control and load balancing in the switch fabric and protects the IDS from being overrun thus enhancing network resilience and improving IDS performance
- Minimization of false positives, improving threat detection accuracy
- Support for both BITW and hairpin deployments
- Reduces DDoS Mitigation response time from minutes to seconds
- Leverages Open-Source software and disaggregated COTS hardware to deliver Tbps performance AND over 60 percent reduction of TCO compared to other volumetric DDoS mitigation solutions.
NoviAccelerator offers a fully integrated volumetric DDoS solution at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional solutions, thanks to its utilization of Open-Source software and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware.
"We are proud to unveil NoviAccelerator at Mobile World Congress 2024, representing a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions to address the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by CSPs," said Dominique Jodoin, President and CEO at NoviFlow Inc. "NoviAccelerator delivers unparalleled DDoS mitigation capabilities, empowering CSPs to safeguard their networks and customers against the growing threat of multi-vector DDoS attacks."
NoviAccelerator is set to revolutionize DDoS mitigation in CSP networks, offering a comprehensive and cost-effective solution that ensures network resilience and business continuity in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.
About NoviFlow Inc.:
NoviFlow Inc. provides open standard-based high-performance programmable Service Networking and Cybersecurity solutions to network operators, data center operators, enterprises, and government agencies seeking greater performance, flexibility, cost-efficiency, and security over their networks. NoviFlow's software has been deployed in some of the world's largest networks, delivering CAPEX and OPEX reductions, speeding up TTM, and reducing energy consumption. NoviFlow has offices in Montreal, Sunnyvale, and Seattle and representatives in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. For more information about NoviFlow Inc. and NoviAccelerator, please visit http://noviflow.com/. Follow NoviFlow on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/noviflow-inc-/ and on Twitter/X @NoviFlowInc.
