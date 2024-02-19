Submit Release
General William Shelton, USAF (ret), joins board of RNT Foundation

Photo of GEN William Shelton, USAF (ret)

GEN William "Willie" Shelton, USAF (ret)

Retired AF GEN Willie Shelton joins board of foundation advocating for protection of GPS satellites, signals and users.

I worked with GPS for much of my Air Force career... I am enthusiastic about the foundation’s efforts advocating for policies and systems to protect GPS satellites, signals, and users. ”
— GEN William Shelton
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Resilient Navigation and Timing (RNT) Foundation is pleased to announce General William “Willie” Shelton, USAF (ret) has joined its board of directors.

Gen. Shelton retired as Commander, Air Force Space Command, in 2014. During his career, he commanded space operations units at every level and held staff positions in a wide range of Air Force and Department of Defense organizations. In his final assignment, he led a team of over 40,000 at Air Force Space Command, providing space and cyberspace operational forces, as well as acquisition of space systems.

“I worked with GPS technology and policy for much of my Air Force career,” he said. “I am enthusiastic about the foundation’s efforts advocating for policies and systems to protect GPS satellites, signals, and users.”

The Hon. Greg Winfree, chairman of the RNT Foundation board, observed “We are privileged to have General Shelton among our number. His experience and knowledge of GPS, defense, and national security issues is invaluable.”

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Air Force Institute of Technology, and the National War College, General Shelton serves on several corporate boards. He is also a member of the President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board, is Chairman of a non-profit in Colorado, and works as an independent consultant.

About the Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation

The RNT Foundation is a public benefit, scientific and educational charity advocating for policies and systems to protect GPS and GNSS satellites, signals, and users. For more information, visit www.rntfnd.org.

