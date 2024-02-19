EU and CEPOL launch €5.5 mln project to improve capacities of law enforcement officials in Moldova

On 16 February, the European Union and CEPOL, the EU hub for law enforcement training, launched ‘EU4Security Moldova’, a project to strengthen the operational capacities of Moldovan law enforcement officials. It will also contribute to improving the delivery of public services in the field of security.

The EU4Security Moldova project will provide funds for equipping the Moldovan Police with cutting-edge technology to upgrade their capabilities in fighting cybercrime and firearms trafficking. It will also facilitate training and capacity building for personnel at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Financed by the Delegation of the European Union in Moldova, the €5.5 million project will span over a three-year period.

“EU4Security Moldova is an important project to improve our joint security, to keep our people safe,” EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said at the launch event in Chisinau. “It will help in the fight against firearms trafficking, which is a growing threat in Moldova, and against cybercrime, a big challenge of today. All in all, this project is an important step in our journey towards a common European future, and towards Moldova’s membership to the European Union.”

“With this project we aim to help our counterparts in Moldova stay ahead of crime”, said Alexandru Niculita, Head of International Cooperation at CEPOL.

CEPOL facilitates the prevention and fight against serious and organised crime, terrorism and emerging security threats by facilitating and enhancing cross-border cooperation through vocational training.

