Resilient Healthcare's CEO, Jackleen Samuel, to Speak at Plug and Play Cedar Park Launch
Innovative Healthcare Visionary to Discuss Pioneering Home Care Solutions at Prestigious EventPLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Healthcare, a company transforming the healthcare industry with its hospital care to the home concept, is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Jackleen Samuel, will be speaking at the forthcoming Plug and Play Cedar Park launch event on February 21, 2024. Samuel's participation underscores the company's pivotal role in revolutionizing healthcare by extending hospital-level care to the home, especially for patients with serious and chronic illnesses.
During the Startup Section of the event, Samuel will share insights into her journey of how launching Resilient Healthcare in Texas has helped bring forth great successes due to the technological and business ecosystem in Texas. This speaking engagement highlights the intersection of healthcare and technology, showcasing how Resilient Healthcare is setting new standards for patient care outside traditional hospital settings.
"Speaking at the Plug and Play Cedar Park launch is not just an opportunity to share our story but to inspire a shift towards more patient-centered healthcare solutions," said Jackleen Samuel, CEO and Founder of Resilient Healthcare. "Our model of bringing high-acuity care directly to patients' homes is not only innovative but essential in today's healthcare landscape. We are passionate about creating a system where quality of life and accessibility are at the forefront of patient care."
Samuel's dedication to improving healthcare delivery was sparked by personal experiences and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by patients requiring frequent, high-level medical care. By integrating technology and compassionate care, Resilient Healthcare aims to alleviate the burden on patients and their families, ensuring that quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege.
About Resilient Healthcare
Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently, and optimize health risk stratification. For more information on Resilient Healthcare, visit https://www.resilienthc.com/
About Plug and Play Cedar Park
Plug and Play Cedar Park is a dynamic platform that connects startups, investors, corporations, and key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. The event serves as a launchpad for innovative companies and ideas, facilitating discussions, collaborations, and advancements across various industries. For more information on Plug and Play, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/
