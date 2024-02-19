Manhattan Debuts the First and Only Fulfillment Experience Insights Dashboard for Retail

Melbourne, Australia, (ANTARA/PRNewswire) - Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in supply chain commerce, today launched the Fulfillment Experience Insights dashboard to give retailers a realtime assessment of how their omnichannel fulfillment performance stacks up against the industry. Fulfillment Experience Insights provides continuous benchmarking of fulfillment performance, proactively informing retailers how they compare against a large pool of peers and competitors. This realtime 'actuals versus actuals' comparison avoids the inherent latency of most benchmarking tools.

Included in Manhattan Active® Omni, this new capability gives retailers a single view of digital order fulfillment KPIs like store pickup conversion, shorts and abandonment, time to fulfill and more. Retailers can evaluate, measure and adjust their supply chain execution strategies using aggregated and anonymised data from the Manhattan Active cloud ecosystem. This unique analytical tool, which includes the ability to quickly pivot between various timeframes, provides detailed insight into the experience a retailer is delivering for their customers.

"Introducing cutting-edge innovation like the Fulfillment Experience Insights Dashboard is one of the reasons Manhattan continues to be ranked the only leader in omnichannel order management," said Amy Tennent, Senior Director of Product Management at Manhattan. "For the first time ever, retail operations teams can see exactly how they are performing against the rest of the industry. This is a complete game changer, because they now have a starting point to begin creating more efficiency and improving fulfillment performance for their customers."

Manhattan is uniquely capable of developing this solution because hundreds of the world's top brands use its fulfillment execution tools to process millions of orders every week. Drawing upon this extensive knowledge and experience, the company has skillfully identified the key performance indicators crucial to fostering growth and maximizing revenue.

Last year, Manhattan launched the first-of-its-kind Unified Commerce Benchmark which measured 286 customer experience capabilities across four segments. Of these four primary segments, 'Promising & Fulfillment' returned the lowest scores by a significant margin. Manhattan's new dashboard gives retailers their real-time performance in this critical area, helping them become Unified Commerce leaders.

Further enhancing its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for the retail industry, Manhattan also announced a strategic alliance with Shopify (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), a leading global commerce company. This collaboration combines Shopify's commerce platform with Manhattan's omnichannel order management capabilities, offering a more cohesive and enriched shopping experience for customers.

The combined solution will also include Manhattan's post-purchase customer service tools, including digital self-service solutions that provide the visibility, flexibility and convenience required by today's consumers.

Nautica, part of SPARC Group, is set to be the first to leverage this synergy.

"By offering our customers the combination of Shopify's fast and reliable commerce platform with Manhattan's powerful order promising and post purchase offerings, we are providing them unparalleled visibility and the industry's premier end-to-end online shopping experience," said Mike Dupuis, Chief Digital Officer for SPARC Group. "For SPARC, we believe the combined solution will result in improved sales, reduced shipping costs, fewer returns, and improved margins and profits overall."

The integration with Shopify will provide consumers with more precise product location and delivery information, a critical aspect in today's ecommerce landscape. Additionally, it offers global inventory visibility for brands, encompassing items in stores, warehouses, and transit, thereby streamlining the supply chain process.

Bobby Morrison, Chief Revenue Officer at Shopify, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We're thrilled about teaming up with Manhattan as it's a major leap forward in transforming supply chain operations for enterprise commerce. This is a game-changer in today's fiercely competitive landscape, and we're excited to provide commerce solutions that will ultimately enhance unified shopping experiences for consumers."

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

