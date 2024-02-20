True Organic of Sweden Announces Annual Winter Sale

Submit Release
STOCKHOLM , STOCKHOLM , SWEDEN , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Organic of Sweden Kicks Off Annual Winter Sale
True Organic of Sweden, the award-winning Swedish skincare brand, announced today the launch of their annual Winter Sale. From February 15th to February 27th, customers can enjoy 25% off the entire collection of organic skincare products.

Founded in 2014 with the mission to create high-quality skincare products using only organic ingredients, True Organic of Sweden has become a leader in organic skincare. Organic certified ingredients free from parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes, and other harsh chemicals.

The Winter Sale is the perfect opportunity for new and existing customers to stock up on favorites or try something new at an incredible value. The 25% discount applies to all products on trueorganicofsweden.com, including bestsellers like the Undercover agent deodorant, All you need is me balm (the organic version of 8 hour cream) and Sea me mask that tightens your skin in 20 minutes. For maximum savings, customers can choose from a selection of economy packs and bundles.

“Our customers look forward to our annual Winter Sale, and this year we wanted to show our appreciation by offering an extra generous 25% off discount,” said Tina de Sousa CEO of True Organic of Sweden. “We take immense pride in creating high-quality organic skincare products that deliver real results, and our Winter Sale allows more people to experience the True Organic of Sweden difference.”

In addition to the discount, all orders in EU over 40 EUR qualify for free shipping. The Winter Sale runs from February 15th through February 27th. For more details and to shop the sale, visit trueorganicofsweden.com.

About True Organic of Sweden
True Organic of Sweden creates award-winning organic skincare products using the purest ingredients and latest green technologies. Based in Sweden, the brand is a leader in organic skincare. All products are free from parabens, synthetic fragrances, dyes and other harsh chemicals. True Organic of Sweden aims to provide high quality skincare that delivers real results. For more information, visit trueorganicofsweden.com

Tina Saare de Sousa
True organic of Sweden
+46 73 778 51 19
tina@trueorganicofsweden.com
