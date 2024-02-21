The new Möbius Book fosters reading with prosumer-driven immersive multimedia experiences
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Möbius consortium announces the finalisation of the Möbius Book, an application designed for prosumers who seek to consume and create different and immersive reading experiences. The Möbius Creator and Möbius Player are the two solutions developed for a way to engage with digital literary content. The last public participation of the project will be at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, with a booth in the 4YFN area (Hall 8.1, Mobile World Capital Barcelona’s stand, number 8.1B55).
Möbius Book Creator: Enabling all writers to showcase their creative potential
The Möbius Book Creator is a web-based application empowering authors to craft Möbius books that transcend traditional storytelling. Users can assemble multimedia elements, such us images, videos and audios to provide readers with an interactive and immersive experience through words and sounds. Notably, the Möbius Book embraces 3D audio to augment the experience and allows authors to synchronise audio narrations with text through a specialised interface (the Spatializer).
Some key features of the Möbius Book Creator are the web application, which is accessible from any device with an internet connection; its immersive audioscape, incorporating 3D audio, narration, sound effects and music; and the media integration, where prosumers can enrich the reading experience by incorporating audiovisual elements with the text.
Möbius Book Player: An innovative way to experience a story
The Möbius Player is an application designed to provide readers with a fully immersive and interactive experience. Compatible with any device and operating system, Möbius Player ensures accessibility for a broad audience. When exploring Möbius books, readers encounter 3D audio, narrations, and multimedia elements that come to life, transforming the act of reading into an engaging adventure.
The Möbius Book represents a paradigm shift in how people engage with digital literature, offering both authors and readers a new dimension of storytelling. Some of its essential attributes are its responsive design, in which it adapts to various devices and operating systems; 3D audio immersion, offering readers voice narrations, sound effects, and music, to enhance the narrative and the atmosphere; user-controlled experience, readers can customise their journey; and a marketplace for prosumers to showcase their Möbius Books.
About Möbius Project
Möbius is an initiative funded under the European Commission Horizon 2020 programme that aims to innovate within the European book publishing sector by remodelling the traditional value chains and business models, uncovering the prosumer’s potential, and delivering new enriched media experiences. It is composed by 11 partners that are in 4 different EU countries: Italy (Bookabook), Spain (Eurecat, Mobile World Capital Barcelona), Germany (IN2, KKW, MVB), and Belgium (IMEC, DEN Institute, ENoLL, KU Leuven, Federation of European Publishers).
Estel Estopiñan
Estel Estopiñan
