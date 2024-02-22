Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,065 in the last 365 days.

Aliner Unveils New Twin Bunk Layout in Evolution 15 Camper

Aliner Evolution Twin Bunk Floorplan

Aliner Evolution Twin Bunk Floorplan

This announcement unveils our latest sleeping floor plan available in our Evolution 15 camper, the Twin Bunk

MOUNT PLEASANT, PA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aliner, a leading name in camper manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the twin bunk layout option for the Evolution 15 camper. As part of the company's 40th-anniversary celebration, this addition marks a significant milestone in Aliner's commitment to providing versatile, family-friendly camping solutions.

Designed with both style and functionality in mind, the Evolution 15 Twin Bunk camper features a striking dark gray color that adds a touch of elegance to any camping adventure. Its expansive interior height, over eight feet, creates a spacious atmosphere, allowing campers to move freely and comfortably within the living space.

The highlight of the new layout option is obviously the twin bunk configuration, providing ample sleeping accommodations for families or groups of friends. Whether it's a weekend getaway or an extended road trip, the Evolution 15 Twin Bunk option offers the perfect blend of convenience and comfort for making unforgettable memories in the great outdoors.

"With four decades of experience in camper manufacturing, Aliner remains dedicated to innovation and design alternatives," said Jana Randall, CMO at Aliner. "Our new twin bunk layout option is a testament to our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of campers while upholding the quality and
reliability that our brand is known for."

In addition to the twin bunk layout, the Evolution 15 Twin Bunk camper comes equipped with a range of amenities designed to enhance the camping experience, including hidden indoor shower, cassette toilet, stove, air conditioner, and refrigerator.

Visit www.aliner.com/campers for more information.

About Aliner: Aliner is the original manufacturer of A-frame camping trailers. Located in western Pennsylvania, Aliner is a top producer of folding campers. Founded in 1984, Aliner focuses on lightweight, garageable, camping trailers

Jana Randall
Aliner
+1 724-831-0232
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

Aliner Unveils New Twin Bunk Layout in Evolution 15 Camper

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more