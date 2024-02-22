Aliner Unveils New Twin Bunk Layout in Evolution 15 Camper
This announcement unveils our latest sleeping floor plan available in our Evolution 15 camper, the Twin BunkMOUNT PLEASANT, PA, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aliner, a leading name in camper manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: the twin bunk layout option for the Evolution 15 camper. As part of the company's 40th-anniversary celebration, this addition marks a significant milestone in Aliner's commitment to providing versatile, family-friendly camping solutions.
Designed with both style and functionality in mind, the Evolution 15 Twin Bunk camper features a striking dark gray color that adds a touch of elegance to any camping adventure. Its expansive interior height, over eight feet, creates a spacious atmosphere, allowing campers to move freely and comfortably within the living space.
The highlight of the new layout option is obviously the twin bunk configuration, providing ample sleeping accommodations for families or groups of friends. Whether it's a weekend getaway or an extended road trip, the Evolution 15 Twin Bunk option offers the perfect blend of convenience and comfort for making unforgettable memories in the great outdoors.
"With four decades of experience in camper manufacturing, Aliner remains dedicated to innovation and design alternatives," said Jana Randall, CMO at Aliner. "Our new twin bunk layout option is a testament to our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of campers while upholding the quality and
reliability that our brand is known for."
In addition to the twin bunk layout, the Evolution 15 Twin Bunk camper comes equipped with a range of amenities designed to enhance the camping experience, including hidden indoor shower, cassette toilet, stove, air conditioner, and refrigerator.
Visit www.aliner.com/campers for more information.
About Aliner: Aliner is the original manufacturer of A-frame camping trailers. Located in western Pennsylvania, Aliner is a top producer of folding campers. Founded in 1984, Aliner focuses on lightweight, garageable, camping trailers
