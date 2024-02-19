Fresh Start Mentoring Expands Transformative Program to Pasco County

About

PASCO HORIZON Inc. is a faith-based non-profit in Pasco County, dedicated to supporting women undergoing probation or parole. Our mission is to mentor, guide, and advocate for these women, ensuring their successful reintegration into the community. As a 501(C)(3) organization, we collaborate with local authorities and organizations to reduce recidivism and foster community strength. Join us in transforming lives and empowering women towards a brighter future.

