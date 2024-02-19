Estrada: Senate approves Eddie Garcia bill on third reading

PHILIPPINES, February 19 - Press Release

February 19, 2024 Senate approves Eddie Garcia bill on third reading Voting 22-0-0, the Senate passed today on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2505, or the proposed "Eddie Garcia" law, that will protect and support movie and television workers from unfair treatment and poor working conditions, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said. "A product of your Senate's commitment to put forward the welfare of workers, this is our meaningful acknowledgment to them whose work are often overshadowed by the main content and star power of the main cast. We simply owe it to them," Estrada said in his speech during Monday's plenary session. While the bill was pursued following the demise of legendary actor Eddie Garcia, Estrada said efforts to uplift the welfare of movie and TV workers were started 50 years ago by his father, then movie actor and San Juan Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada, with the establishment of the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (MOWELFUND), primarily to aid industry workers, especially the underprivileged. "This measure is the Senate's recognition of the immense talent, dedication, and contribution not just of Filipino artists, but also those behind the camera who put their heart and soul to come up with material for the movie and television industry. Sila 'yung mga walang mukha, at madalas, sa end credits lang natin makikita ang kanilang mga pangalan at katungkulan," the seasoned lawmaker said. The bill provides for the implementation of working hours, wages and other wage-related benefits, social security, and welfare benefits ensuring better working conditions and standards as well as insurance coverage. Employers will also be mandated to provide employment contracts. A Movie and TV Industry Tripartite Council comprised of representatives from the government, employers, and workers in the movie and TV industry shall also be created, Estrada said. "Isang malaking karangalan ang mabigyan ng pambihirang pagkakataon na tumayo at itaguyod ang pagpasa ng Senate Bill No. 2505 dahil hindi lamang ito katuparan ng sinimulan ng aking ama, katuparan din ito ng mithiin ng mga taga-industriya ng pelikula at telebisyon -- ang suklian ang kanilang dedikasyon, propesyonalismo at talento ng mga benepisyong dapat sana ay noon pa nila tinatamasa," the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor said. "Nakalulungkot isipin na ang pagpanaw ng beteranong aktor na si Eddie Garcia ang nagbunsod sa panukalang batas na ito. Sa isang banda, nakakapanatag ng loob na hindi na tayo nagpatumpik-tumpik pa at hahayaan na may magbuwis pa ng buhay nang dahil sa kakulangan ng mga safety precautions sa mga shooting locations," he added. Eddie Garcia bill, aprubado na sa ikatlong pagbasa sa Senado SA botong 22-0-0, inaprubahan ng Senado ngayong araw sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang Senate Bill No. 2505, o ang panukalang "Eddie Garcia," na magbibigay proteksyon sa mga manggagawa sa pelikula at telebisyon mula sa hindi patas na pagtrato at magsisiguro ng maayos na kondisyon sa trabaho, ayon kay Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. "Ang panukalang ito ay pagtupad sa pangako ng Senado na itaguyod ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawa at pagkilala sa kanilang trabaho na kadalasan ay naiisantabi at nadadaig ng kasikatan ng mga pangunahing bituin. Utang natin ito sa kanila," sabi ni Estrada. Bagaman ang pagpanaw ng batikang aktor na si Eddie Garcia ang nagbunsod sa panukalang batas, sinabi ni Estrada na sinimulan ng ama, ang noo'y aktor pa at San Juan Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada, 50 taon na ang nakalilipas ang pagtutulak ng mapa-ayos ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawa sa pelikula at telebisyon sa pamamagitan ng pagtatatag ng Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (MOWELFUND). Pangunahing layunin ng MOWELFUND na magbigay tulong pinansyal at medikal sa mga manggagawa sa industriya, lalong lalo na ang mga mahihirap. "This measure is the Senate's recognition of the immense talent, dedication, and contribution not just of Filipino artists, but also those behind the camera who put their heart and soul to come up with material for the movie and television industry. Sila 'yung mga walang mukha, at madalas, sa end credits lang natin makikita ang kanilang mga pangalan at katungkulan," sabi ng beteranong mambabatas. Ang panukalang batas ay naglalaman ng mga probisyon para sa pagpapatupad ng oras ng trabaho, sahod at iba pang benepisyo na may kaugnayan sa sahod, social security, at mga benepisyo na tinitiyak na mapapangalagaan ang kapakanan, maayos na kondisyon at pamantayan sa trabaho pati na rin ang insurance coverage. Ang mga employer ay obligado ring magbigay ng mga kontrata sa trabaho. Itinatakda rin ng panukalang batas ang pagtatatag ng Movie and TV Industry Tripartite Council na binubuo ng mga kinatawan mula sa gobyerno, mga employer, at mga manggagawa sa industriya ng pelikula at TV, ayon kay Estrada.