World's Best Algorithms Power Innovatrics Next-Gen ABIS
Innovatrics ABIS provides wealth of tools for criminal investigation and other uses of biometric identity
Upgraded version of ABIS caters to a variety of applications, particularly in law enforcement scenarios, while ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience
Innovatrics ABIS utilizes the world's top-performing algorithms based on NIST benchmarks to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in biometric systems.”BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovatrics, a leading provider of biometric solutions, has announced the release of the ninth generation of Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), featuring industry-leading algorithms for fingerprint, iris, and face recognition. This upgraded version caters to a variety of applications, particularly in law enforcement scenarios, while ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
— Matúš Kapusta, Innovatrics ABIS Business Unit Director
“Innovatrics ABIS utilizes the world's top-performing algorithms based on NIST benchmarks to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in biometric systems. Our priority is to continuously innovate and develop these algorithms for more efficient law enforcement and civil applications,” says Matúš Kapusta, ABIS Business Unit Director.
ABIS 9 leverages a brand-new algorithm for latent print matching, currently ranked among the top in NIST ELFT. It enables accurate identification of latent fingerprints, even from a complicated background, and allows users to balance between speed and accuracy based on their requirements. Furthermore, the current minutiae-extraction algorithm, presently ranked #1 in NIST MINEX III, significantly improves the performance of its predecessor.
The new version boasts a cutting-edge algorithm for tenprint identification. With a notable fourfold speed increase and a memory footprint reduced by four times, users benefit from enhanced performance without costly hardware upgrades. This translates to significant cost efficiency, particularly for real-time applications such as border control, where fast and accurate identification is crucial.
The revamped ABIS solution also integrates advanced algorithms for iris identification, proven to deliver exceptional results in real-life scenarios, as shown by its top ranking in NIST IREX evaluations. Moreover, the system's capability to process DNA profiles further extends its utility across diverse domains.
“We have completely reworked the user interface for a better user experience. This improved usability goes hand in hand with upgrades to our ABIS-related modules. The enrollment process is now more streamlined, guided by user-friendly animations. New modules have been added to support law enforcement use cases, ensuring flexibility and adaptability to diverse operational requirements. As always, Innovatrics ABIS remains a modular and scalable system, allowing clients to customize it for any use case,” M. Kapusta adds.
This release is a significant advancement in biometric technology, offering unmatched accuracy, speed, and user experience. With global adoption, Innovatrics ABIS aims to revolutionize biometric identification across sectors.
Delve deeper into how our next-gen ABIS works by meeting us in person at the World Police Summit in Dubai on March 5-7, or by joining our ABIS webinar slated on March 19. To know more, don’t hesitate to contact us here.
About Innovatrics
Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 80 countries, with over a billion people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software. Combined with an innovative approach and proactive customer care, Innovatrics empowers organizations around the world to integrate or build powerful and flexible biometric identification solutions quickly and easily. Learn more about Innovatrics on the Web, LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.
Jan Zaborsky
Innovatrics
+421 903 322 872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube