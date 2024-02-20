World's Best Algorithms Power Innovatrics Next-Gen ABIS

About

Innovatrics is an independent, trusted partner for biometric identity management technology. To date, the company has successfully completed over 500 projects in 80 countries, with over a billion people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics solutions. Combined with an innovative approach and proactive customer care, Innovatrics empowers organizations around the world to integrate or build powerful and flexible biometric identification solutions quickly and easily. Learn more about Innovatrics on the Web, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Innovatrics