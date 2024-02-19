Sustainable Home Decor Market Growing at 5.5% CAGR to Hit $556.3 billion by 2031 |Growth, Share, Analysis,Growth

sustainable home decor market size

sustainable home decor market Size was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2031

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Home Decor Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market

The global sustainable home decor market Size was valued at $331.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $556.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.



A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Sustainable Home Decor report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.



Sustainable Home Decor Key Players

Mannington Mills Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Moso International B.V., Inter IKEA Systems BV, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., Kimball International, Vermont Woods Studios, Greenington, Cisco Bros. Corp., Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Forbo International SA, La-Z-Boy Inc.

The Sustainable Home Decor report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Product Type

✤Floor Covering

✤Furniture

✤Home Textile

Price Point

✤Premium

✤Mass

Income Group

✤Lower middle income

✤Upper middle income

✤Higher income

Distribution Channel

✤Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

✤Specialty Stores

✤E commerce

✤Others



