Europe Open Banking Market Expected to Reach $48.30 Billion by 2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Europe Open Banking Market by Financial Service and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the Europe open banking market size was valued at $6.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $48.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.18% from 2021 to 2030.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16019 Open banking is a type of financial service that involves electronic sharing of financial data. In addition, application programming interfaces (APIs) are used by open banking services to ensure the transfer movement of financial data. Moreover, financial data is sent between banks and third-party service providers. An open API protects customers' private data such as transaction history and patterns collected by third-party service providers, while allowing simple access to publicly available data, such as a bank's product offerings. As a result, the financial data obtained for a client is used to build more complex apps targeted at improving the user experience when using financial services.Furthermore, in the open banking sector, big data analytics is gaining high traction. Big data analytics is the process of gathering, processing, and analyzing both structured and unstructured data. It is predominantly used to extract business insights from data. In addition, it is used in the open banking sector to tailor services and improve the client experience. For instance, HSBC Bank Plc., a UK investment banking firm, boosted its investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics solutions to control financial crime risk in 2020. In addition, significant improvements in financial service provider collaboration as well as conventional banking collaborating with FinTech are predicted to promote the Europe open banking market growth.By financial service, the banking & capital markets segment occupied the largest share in the Europe open banking market size. The adoption of open banking services in banking & capital markets is expected to rise during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of banking institutions utilizing new wave applications and services across Europe. However, the value added services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to benefits offered to service providers in designing value-added services by using open banking notably contribute toward the growth of the market in Europe. For instance, open banking platform creates new datasets that improve the generation of payment history patterns. Thus, it enables service providers to analyze the obtained customer data in a more profound manner and allows them to design specific and personalized value-added services for their consumer.Enquire Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16019 The demand for open banking has increased considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to increased familiarity toward online banking among consumers and initiatives by governing bodies across the European countries to curb the spread of virus by initiating various policies for conducting banking processes. Thus, these factors promoted the growth of the Europe open banking market revenue during the pandemic situation.Key Findings Of The StudyBy financial service, the banking & capital segment led the Europe open banking market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.On the basis of distribution channel, the distributors segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the Europe open banking industry during the forecast period.Country wise, UK generated the highest revenue in 2020 in the Europe open banking market analysis.The key players operating in the Europe open banking market include Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., Deposit Solutions, Finastra, Klarna Inc., Nordigen Solutions, Plaid Inc., Revolut Ltd., Tink (Visa Inc.), TrueLayer, Yapily Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, product launch, and collaborations to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Europe open banking industry.Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16019 Trending Reports:Asia-Pacific Wealth Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-wealth-management-market-A15891 Asia-Pacific Usage based Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-usage-based-insurance-market-A15889 Latin America Pet Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-pet-insurance-market-A15892 Coin Sorter Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coin-sorter-market Identity Theft Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/identity-theft-insurance-market-A11987 Single-Trip Travel Insurance Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/single-trip-travel-insurance-market-A15614 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in Financial Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robotic-process-automation-rpa-in-financial-services-market-A06933 Banks Guarantee Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bank-guarantee-market-A15510 About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.