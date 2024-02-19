PHILIPPINES, February 19 - Press Release

February 17, 2024 Improving healthcare for Mindanaoans: Bong Go lauds inauguration of Cardiac Catheterization Lab I at the SPMC, Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized his dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and quality across the Philippines as he joined the inauguration of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City on Thursday, February 15. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health stressed the critical need for such facilities in regions outside of Manila particularly in Mindanao. "Hindi na po nila kailangan bumiyahe sa Maynila kung kumpleto po ang kanilang catheterization lab dito. Kumpleto po ang kanilang building, kumpleto po ang kanilang hospital beds," he stated, highlighting the importance of having comprehensive medical services available in the region to ease the burdens faced by patients. Go then expressed gratitude towards his colleagues in the Senate for their collaborative efforts in securing the necessary funding for the lab. "Salamat kay Senator Sonny Angara na kasamahan ko sa Senado at aming chairman po ng Committee on Finance, pati kay Sen. Pia Cayetano na Senior Vice Chair ng Finance Committee, nagtulung-tulong po kami para tugunan kaagad ang pangangailangan dito sa Davao at mapondohan po itong catheterization lab na naisakatuparan na po ngayong araw na ito," Go remarked. The said facility will enhance care for a wide range of patients, including adults with heart disease, children with congenital heart issues, those requiring vascular or interventional radiology, and individuals undergoing electrophysiology procedures, among others. Additionally, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Republic Act No. 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which further demonstrates his commitment to enhancing specialized healthcare infrastructure nationwide. "Ito po ay mga specialty centers na itatayo sa mga existing DOH hospitals... Mayroon na tayong specialty center dito para sa heart," Go explained, pointing out efforts to have more comprehensive healthcare services in Mindanao that includes specialized treatments for various conditions. "May cancer center na rin sa Southern Philippines Medical Center sa Davao City. Isa lang ito sa ating pagsisikap na mapaganda pa ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa Mindanao. Nasuportahan natin ang pagtatayo ng 300-bed infectious disease building at ng ambulansyang kumpleto sa equipment para sa SPMC," he added. During the visit, Go and his Malasakit Team also provided nourishment and support by distributing rice porridge to frontline workers and patients in the hospital. He also toured the hospital's hybrid angio-CT catheterization laboratory, the first of its kind in Southeast Asia. This advanced facility, distinct from the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory I, was inaugurated on February 8 and was also funded with Go's support. While visiting the hospital, Go offered support to patients needing medical care. He highlighted the presence of a Malasakit Center where they could seek financial assistance for medical expenses. "Isa lang po ang pakiusap ko sa mga Malasakit workers kanina. Sabi ko sa kanila, 'Huwag n'yo pong pabayaan ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap. 'Yung mga pasyente na mga helpless at hopeless na walang matakbuhan kung hindi tayo pong nasa gobyerno'," said Go. Go took the lead in establishing the Malasakit Centers program, principally authoring and sponsoring Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers operate nationwide, aiding patients with medical costs. The DOH reports that approximately ten million Filipinos have benefited from this program. Go also continues to champion establishing more Super Health Centers nationwide, emphasizing their potential to alleviate strain on hospitals and make government healthcare more accessible to communities. In Davao City, 11 Super Health Centers are funded. "Mga kababayan ko, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Iyan talaga ang totoo. Ako na inyong Senador Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo. At ako ay naniniwala na serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go. To further improve public service delivery in Davao City, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported several infrastructure projects, including the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, the rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC, and the acquisition of ambulances. On the same day, Go attended both the National Integrated Cancer Control Act 5th Anniversary Celebration at the SMX Lanang, and the 4th Provincial Indigenous People Mandatory Representative Assembly at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City.