PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Ngossi

10 PM, Wednesday 21 February 2024 to 4AM, Thursday 22 February 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at Ngossi, there will be a planned water shut down from 10 PM, Wednesday 21 February 2024 to 4 AM, Thursday 22 February 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out urgent works in the area.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

Ngossi Valley, Ngossi Ridge, Australia High Commissioner’s Residence, Bishop Epalle School, Rove Married Quarters, Tavio Ridge, Tinge Ridge, Hatanga Area, Rifle Range Heights, Seven Up Heights, Agape Heights

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.

Phone: 44700

Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb

Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater