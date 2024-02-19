Submit Release
News Search

There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,510 in the last 365 days.

PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Ngossi

PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Ngossi

 

  • 10 PM, Wednesday 21 February 2024 to 4AM, Thursday 22 February 2024.

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that due to work requirements at Ngossi, there will be a planned water shut down from 10 PM, Wednesday 21 February 2024 to 4 AM, Thursday 22 February 2024.

The shutdown is to allow Solomon Water to carry out urgent works in the area.

Customers living in and around the following areas will be affected with no water during this time:

Ngossi Valley, Ngossi Ridge, Australia High Commissioner’s Residence, Bishop Epalle School, Rove Married Quarters, Tavio Ridge, Tinge Ridge, Hatanga Area, Rifle Range Heights, Seven Up Heights, Agape Heights

Affected customers are advised to store water in buckets and containers for use during this shut down period.

We thank you for your patience and appreciate your understanding.

For more information, please contact Customer Care Service.
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SolomonWater

You just read:

PLANNED WATER DISRUPTION: Ngossi

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more