Steven Griffith Announces A-Game Coaching for Athletes to Perform Their Best On and Off the Field

Steven Griffith, Founder of A-Game Coaching

Striving to empower today’s youth in academics, athletics, and the arts to have the right positive mindset and life skills to thrive on the field, the stage, in the classroom, and in life.” — Steven Griffith

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many parents, coaches, and athletes understand the value of having the right mindset training to perform in competitive sports. Steven Griffith created A-Game Coaching to help student athletes perform at their best and parents of athletes guide their children to reach their fullest potential on and off the field. Additionally, A-Game Coaching is for coaches and professional athletes who want to get the most out of themselves and the athletes they coach, respectively.

Steven Griffith has provided professional coaching services to students and athletes for over two decades. Still, he recently rebranded his services to A-Game Coaching in 2020, introducing the motto “Bringing Your Best to be Your Best.”

His coaching compassionate philosophy distinguishes him from other coaching programs for professional or student-athletes. Instead of looking at the performance issues on a surface level, Griffith works to uncover the root causes of poor mental performance. By working with Griffith, athletes will see long-term changes and benefits rather than fleeting improvements.

Steven’s experience allows him to work with high-profile student-athletes, executives, and professional athletes. This method has been honed over 25,000 hours of coaching executives, entrepreneurs, organizations and athletes from high school to the professional ranks of the NBA, MLB, NHL, and over 40 current NFL players, Olympic medalists, and Hall of Fame athletes.

With many exciting developments to come, A-Game Coaching already has a proven track record of client success. A few of Griffith’s greatest coaching success stories include Fanchon Crews-Dezurn, an 8-1 boxing underdog who became the World Boxing Council super middleweight champion. He also worked with Ka'imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans, one of the top kickers in the NFL. Under Griffith’s guidance, Ka’imi has seen incredible success and proven results.

A-Game Coaching expands its services beyond athletics, though. Professionals and those struggling with personal goals have relied on Griffith’s coaching to help clients achieve “More income, business growth, increased productivity, improved time management, freedom, better relationships, improved health and longevity, a greater sense of purpose and motivation, better communication, more focus, increased leadership capabilities of family and teams.”

Since creating A-Game Coaching, Griffith has made positive impacts on athletes,parents and coaches. With all clients, he strives to “Empower today’s youth in academics, athletics, and the arts to have the right positive mindset and life skills to thrive on the field, the stage, in the classroom, and in life.” Enhancing their skills of self compassion, mindfulness , communication and performance psychology to increase their resilience and handle the rigors of life on and off the field.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, we’ve seen a dramatic, negative effect on the mental health of students and student-athletes. Research shows that one-third of NCAA athletes report overwhelming stress, 70% notice being affected by the anxiety and depression of their peers, and 37% experience high levels of stress or anxiety regularly. A-Game Coaching is specifically designed to help student-athletes overcome these alarming challenges and become more resilient.

Steven Griffith's A-Game Coaching addresses the root causes of performance challenges, creating lasting improvements in athletes and professionals alike. His direct yet compassionate approach equips clients to excel in sports, business, and personal life.