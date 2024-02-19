Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,480 in the last 365 days.

Sculptures from Iconic Tourist Attraction for Sale

Huge metal sculptures in Iconic Tourist attaction

Robert F Cage Sculpture Garden

Robert F Cage’s Sculpture Garden Art, A Treasured Tourist Attraction, Up for Sale

I do it because I have to do it. But it is not complete unless someone responds. If my work gives others pleasure, that is an extra bonus. Nothing is worth much if you can't share it.”
— Robert F. Cage

SOUTH BOSTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a limited time and for the first time ever, admirers of the iconic Robert F. (Bob) Cage Sculpture Garden on Cage Trail in South Boston, VA have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of these original sculptures.

Bob was a tobacco auctioneer by trade, a nationally ranked tennis player, world champion tobacco auctioneer, community activist, and internationally recognized artist and sculptor. He died in 2014 at the age of 91.

He loved the creative process of sculpting … from searching out the metals from junkyards to closed factories to utilizing farm implement castoff from friends, to envisioning the piece, and to its final creation.

“I do it because I have to do it," explained the artist. "But it is not complete unless someone responds. If my work gives others pleasure, that is an extra bonus. Nothing is worth much if you can't share it."

He amassed over 100 pieces located mostly in his old tobacco field, now an eye-catching Sculpture Garden on Cage Trail in South Boston, VA It is a tourist destination and one where locals enjoy bringing their children and out-of-town guests to see not only the sculptures, but the farm animals that co-exist with the large structures.

It was always Bob’s desire to have his sculptures distributed and enjoyed throughout the country, so his family is offering the public the unique opportunity of owning one of his one-of-a-kind sculptures.

Interested parties are encouraged to drive by and take a look at what is available on Cage Trail. Pink ribbons denote sold sculptures.

It is private property, but with advanced notice, arrangements can be made to walk through the field by contacting robertcageart@gmail.com

For more information:
http://robertfcage.com
https://www.youtube.com/@RobertCageArt
https://www.yourgv.com/news/local_news/pieces-from-robert-f-cage-sculpture-garden-a-tourist-attraction-up-for-sale/article_56089884-c132-11ee-8566-d79da45f9051.html

Barbara Cage
Robert Cage Sculptures
robertcageart@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

Sculptures from Iconic Tourist Attraction for Sale

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more