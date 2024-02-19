Sculptures from Iconic Tourist Attraction for Sale

Robert F Cage Sculpture Garden

Robert F Cage’s Sculpture Garden Art, A Treasured Tourist Attraction, Up for Sale

SOUTH BOSTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a limited time and for the first time ever, admirers of the iconic Robert F. (Bob) Cage Sculpture Garden on Cage Trail in South Boston, VA have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own one of these original sculptures.

Bob was a tobacco auctioneer by trade, a nationally ranked tennis player, world champion tobacco auctioneer, community activist, and internationally recognized artist and sculptor. He died in 2014 at the age of 91.

He loved the creative process of sculpting … from searching out the metals from junkyards to closed factories to utilizing farm implement castoff from friends, to envisioning the piece, and to its final creation.

“I do it because I have to do it," explained the artist. "But it is not complete unless someone responds. If my work gives others pleasure, that is an extra bonus. Nothing is worth much if you can't share it."

He amassed over 100 pieces located mostly in his old tobacco field, now an eye-catching Sculpture Garden on Cage Trail in South Boston, VA It is a tourist destination and one where locals enjoy bringing their children and out-of-town guests to see not only the sculptures, but the farm animals that co-exist with the large structures.

It was always Bob’s desire to have his sculptures distributed and enjoyed throughout the country, so his family is offering the public the unique opportunity of owning one of his one-of-a-kind sculptures.

Interested parties are encouraged to drive by and take a look at what is available on Cage Trail. Pink ribbons denote sold sculptures.

It is private property, but with advanced notice, arrangements can be made to walk through the field by contacting robertcageart@gmail.com

