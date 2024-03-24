Submit Release
Ms. Djedje's Easter show for children at the Eastchester Playground in the Bronx

Ms. Djedje will be celebrating the Easter tradition of egg hunts with children at Eastchester Playground Adee Ave &, Tenbroeck Ave, Bronx, NY. 2pm-4pm

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Djedje will be celebrating the Easter tradition with children as they hunt for Easter eggs with her Easter Bunny mascot. at Eastchester Playground Adee Ave &, Tenbroeck Ave, Bronx, NY. 03/29/2024 2pm-4pm. Rainy day: 03/30/2024.

"What is more fun than playing with children while honoring a tradition?" said Ms. Djedje.

Her experience as a nanny for over 20 years has given her a unique perspective on childhood development that she incorporates into her work as an author, children's entertainer, and entrepreneur. Her children's books are designed to teach children about healthy eating habits, cooperation and self-confidence. In her children's show, Ms. Djedje uses games and activities to teach children about African culture and traditions.

Ms. Djedje is the founder of wonderplaydates.com, a platform for parents to hire and share nannies & facilitate free babysitting exchanges between families. On her website for parents and nannies, families can post and reply to multiple bilingual ads for Search / Wanted, Childcare Sharing, Occasional, Part Time or Full Time in French, Spanish, Chinese, Italian or whatever their preferred second language is.

Ms. Djedje's work is a valuable contribution to the field of early childhood education. Her show and books "We Are Vegetables, Who Wants To Eat Us?"

"The Magical Face Of Santa" and "Dera & Deon's Good Scaring Monster" provide children with a fun and educational way to learn important life skills.

Derahonon Djedje
Wonder playdates Inc..
+1 347-734-3399
press@wonderplaydates.com

