Rize Counseling “Rises” To New Heights With Team Expansion – Additional Therapists To Enhance Mental Wellness Services

Rize Counseling

The Orange County-based counseling center has now scaled to include eight client-centered and trauma-informed therapists.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rize Counseling, a South Orange County-based group practice, has announced that their team has grown to include eight in-house therapists as of late 2023. Founder and Entrepreneur Laurie Wilson, LMFT, created the practice in 2020 to offer mental health counseling to more community members needing support and healing.

The Rize Counseling practice has a shared mindset, taking the unique perspectives of each therapist and providing services with a shared goal: to improve the lives of others. The experienced team at Rize supports counseling clients in a wide variety of situations, including anxiety, depression, ADD/ADHD, trauma, motherhood, couples counseling, and more. Wilson has been working in the field for over ten years and has expanded her individual practice to support more members of the Orange County community and the Rize Counseling Collective.

Committed to providing compassionate and high-quality mental health services, Rize has strategically expanded its team to meet the growing demand for mental health support in the community. Post-pandemic, multiple studies, including one from the CDC, state that “more than 23% of adults between the ages of 18 and 44 had received mental health treatment in the past twelve months.” The trend is that therapy is becoming less of a stigma amongst Americans and that consistent changes in society with technology are adding potential mental stress and exacerbating mental health challenges in younger generations.

The recent expansion at Rize Counseling will mean prospective clients can access therapists that fit their personality, schedule, and unique needs. Laurie Wilson sees her group practice as the ideal way to serve her Orange County community. She also works on training events to help fellow therapists earn continuing education hours. Details on these upcoming events will be shared via her website, social media, and industry event calendars later in March 2024. Wilson is also putting the final touches on her first book on mental health, which will soon be available via most digital and physical retail outlets.

About Rize Counseling:

Rize Counseling operates out of Fountain Valley, California, and proudly serves Orange County and the surrounding region via in-person and virtual visits. Their team includes eight therapists on staff who are ready to meet the community's mental health needs. Learn more about Rize Counseling and their services: www.rizecounseling.com - Call the office to schedule an appointment: (657) 360-4329

** Mental Health Treatment Among Adults Aged 18–44: United States, 2019–2021 - 2022 CDC - https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db444.htm