Design Show Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification

2024 VIP Graduate, Bridget Fields, Owner of Design Show

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Show Secures Competitive Edge in Federal Contracting with VIP Program Certification

Atlanta, Georgia – Design Show, LLC recently completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) START Program, a comprehensive training and certification program that helps Veteran-owned businesses strengthen their ability to win government contracts and do business with both military and civilian agencies.

On February 15, 2024 Design Show was one of 51 businesses from 15 states, plus Washington DC, to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) START Program.

"The VIP Program has been instrumental in equipping us with a wealth of knowledge and resources. This training initiative has empowered us to navigate the intricate landscape of federal government contracting with confidence and finesse,” remarked Bridget Fields, CEO of Design Show. “We are now well-positioned to drive significant growth and make a meaningful impact in our industry."

The first of its kind in the nation, VIP START is facilitated by subject matter experts from industry and government with a goal of increasing the participants’ ability to win and maintain government contracts. VIP START participants receive hands-on market-based instruction that helps establish best business practices for federal government contracting. There are over 20 topics taught, including law, accounting, insurance, human resources, marketing, and proposals.

"We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors," said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation. “We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers.”

Design Show, a veteran, woman, and minority-owned firm specializing in behavioral and social marketing, offers a range of communication services. Their expertise extends to marketing consultations, market research, data analytics, PPC/SEO, creative production, media planning and buying, brand strategy, public relations, and branded promotional and government items. Across various sectors, including economic development, public health, social services, municipalities, non-profits, and educational institutions, they excel in developing and executing strategic campaigns, programs, and initiatives that drive meaningful engagement and create positive social change.

