ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Today, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. On February 18, 1949, Wells Stabler presented his credentials as the first American Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Jordan. Since then, our countries have been partners, allies, and close friends. Our relationship has been a testament to a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity for the entire region.

Over more than seven decades of partnership, our relationship has expanded to advance inclusive economic development, enhance opportunities for women and youth, ensure sustainable access to safe water, and promote commercial ties. Strengthening our security cooperation, promoting regional stability, and sustaining humanitarian efforts have been the cornerstones of our bilateral relationship. Our partnership has thrived over the last 75 years due to the steadfast bonds between the peoples of our two countries, as well as our leaders.

That strong foundation will enable us to further strengthen the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership in the future. We remain dedicated to supporting Jordan on its path toward greater prosperity and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and look forward to deepening our historic security, economic, and cultural ties.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 18 February, 2024 | Topics: News