Submit Release
News Search

There were 128 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,605 in the last 365 days.

75 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Today, we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.  On February 18, 1949, Wells Stabler presented his credentials as the first American Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Jordan.  Since then, our countries have been partners, allies, and close friends.  Our relationship has been a testament to a shared vision of peace, security, and prosperity for the entire region.

Over more than seven decades of partnership, our relationship has expanded to advance inclusive economic development, enhance opportunities for women and youth, ensure sustainable access to safe water, and promote commercial ties.  Strengthening our security cooperation, promoting regional stability, and sustaining humanitarian efforts have been the cornerstones of our bilateral relationship.  Our partnership has thrived over the last 75 years due to the steadfast bonds between the peoples of our two countries, as well as our leaders.

That strong foundation will enable us to further strengthen the U.S.-Jordan strategic partnership in the future.  We remain dedicated to supporting Jordan on its path toward greater prosperity and stability under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and look forward to deepening our historic security, economic, and cultural ties.

By U.S. Mission Jordan | 18 February, 2024 | Topics: News

You just read:

75 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more