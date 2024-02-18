Thredge to Headline Album Teaser Concert at World Famous Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, CA

Thredge Anthony Laurie, Johnny Shankel, Nero, Ryan Duswalt

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thredge, the emerging heavy metal sensation, is primed to unleash their highly anticipated album at an exclusive concert event at the iconic Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood, CA. Renowned for their high-octane performances and explosive stage presence, Thredge guarantees an unforgettable night of pure metal madness.

Date: March 2, 2024

Venue: Whisky a Go Go

Address: 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Doors open at 7:00 PM, with Thredge scheduled to take the stage at 9:45 PM. Tickets for this epic event are priced at only $20 each and can be purchased online at the Whisky a Go Go website: https://whiskyagogo.com/calendar/events/13731788/thredge-memberz-only-minority-black-moon-lilith/

Thredge is:

Ryan Duswalt: Drums, Backing Vocals

Anthony Laurie: Guitar

Hrag “Nero” Meguerditchian: Lead Vocals

Johnny Shankel: Bass

With influences including Slipknot, Acid Bath, Gojira, Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, System of a Down, Strapping Young Lad,, and Aroura, and a mostly metal sound, Thredge incorporates elements of rock, blues, jazz, and folk, and more genres that will reveal themselves as you listen.

"Consider this concert a glimpse into the future," declares drummer Ryan Duswalt. "We're about to unveil an entirely new body of work, material we've been eagerly awaiting to share. Our new album is called Dreams & Nightmares, and we will be playing every song from the album on March 2."

Hrag “Nero” Meguerditchian, Thredge's lead vocalist, adds, "We're ecstatic to extend this exclusive invitation to our fans as we present our latest album. This album is Thredge. No restrictions, no taboos, pure elegant chaos."

"Dreams & Nightmares," the highly anticipated second album by Thredge, is poised to make its mark with the release of its inaugural single, "Dysfunctional." Set to captivate audiences worldwide, "Dysfunctional" will be available across all platforms starting February 27, 2024.

For press inquiries, please contact Craig Duswalt at 661-904-7273. Don't miss out on this epic night of metal mayhem with Thredge at the Whisky a Go Go!

The Culling — Music Video from Thredge's first album, The New Plague