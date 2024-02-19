Doxy.me Appoints Dr. Esteban López as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Growth and Health Equity

Esteban López, MD, MBA, new doxy.me Chief Medical Officer

Telehealth giant Doxy.me announces key hire to underline its commitment to enhancing its services and expanding its reach within the healthcare industry.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doxy.me, a leading telehealth platform, today announced the appointment of Esteban López, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective February 5, 2024. With over 20 years of healthcare leadership experience and a proven track record of utilizing technology to enhance access and quality, Dr. López will spearhead doxy.me's mission to make telemedicine for all and create the future of healthcare.

"Physicians are one of the most trusted professions in society, and we want to infuse that trust into everything we do," said Brandon M. Welch, MS, PhD, CEO of Doxy.me, Inc. "Having Dr. López on board, speaking on behalf of doxy.me, will significantly strengthen our ability to deliver on that promise."

Prior to joining doxy.me, Dr. López held impactful roles at Google Cloud and Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), where he demonstrably improved healthcare services through strategic technology integration. A board-certified internist and pediatrician, he brings deep clinical understanding to his new role. Further emphasizing his commitment to cutting-edge solutions, Dr. López holds a certificate in leading digital transformation in healthcare from Harvard Medical School.

Beyond his impressive professional and academic achievements, Dr. López shares doxy.me's deep commitment that free telemedicine for all helps to reduce disparities and health inequities. He is passionate about using digital health to make healthcare more accessible and will collaborate with policymakers and providers to foster a more equitable healthcare ecosystem for all.

"As a physician, my primary focus in leading growth will be ensuring doxy.me remains laser-focused on serving its core customers – healthcare professionals and administrators," said Dr. López. "This is a particularly exciting opportunity for me because our goals are deeply aligned. I am passionate about reducing health inequities and disparities, and doxy.me is uniquely positioned to make a significant impact in achieving this critical mission."

Dr. López brings further leadership experience to doxy.me through his current board positions at publicly traded healthcare companies: Axonics, the Financial Times fastest medical technology companies in the Americas; and Addus HomeCare, one of the largest personal home care and support services companies in the US.

As part of his role as CMO, Dr. López will lead Doxy.me's Growth Department, strategically expanding the company's reach in the United States, specifically targeting underserved communities, and growing its international presence.