24th National Forum on Prepaid Accounts Compliance

This timely one day conference will cover the prepaid industry's move to mobile, digital, and contactless platforms.

Hear from an outstanding faculty including leading prepaid product companies, along with industry experts who will share how they are addressing the latest developments impacting the prepaid industry. Gain essential know-how for structuring new product offerings, mitigating risk and discuss compliance best practices.

Topics to be discussed:

Current State of the Prepaid Industry

CFPB: New and Proposed Changes to Keep on Your Radar

Successful Strategies to Monitor Your Partners and Providers to Ensure Compliance

Lessons Learned from the AML and Sanctions Recent Enforcement

Loyalty, Award, Promotional and Rebate Programs: What's New, What's Working and What Needs to Change

Innovation and the Future of Stored Value Cards

Partner Ryan Richardson will present "State of the Prepaid Industry: Evolving Products with New Uses Amid Additional Scrutiny." Given the current rapid pace of payment innovation, the industry continues to evolve and create new products to meet the needs of consumers. Prepaid cards are the preferred payment vehicle for millennials. This timely session will present an overview of the key issues for the prepaid industry to address including: