Award-Winning Production, 'A COWBOY FROM THE BRONX,' Rides into Brooklyn Art Haus for Three Exclusive Performances

The talented AJ Silver stands among the two distinct cultures he talks about in his delightful show "A Cowboy from The Bronx". Coming to Brooklyn Art Haus on April 19 and 20th, 2024. "Renowned as one of the nation's foremost ropers and whip crackers, AJ Silver's captivating performance in 'A Cowboy from the Bronx' reflects his journey from mastering horseback riding stunts to perfecting trick roping during his formative years."

Internationally acclaimed trick roper Angelo Iodice is bringing his electrifying show, "A Cowboy From the Bronx," to The Brooklyn Art Haus on April 19th and 20th! Join Angelo and his alter-ego, AJ Silver, as they share the incredible journey of a Bronx native turned global sensation in the world of trick riding and roping.

Experience the excitement firsthand as Angelo takes you on a thrilling ride through his personal narrative, from discovering horseback riding in Pelham Bay Park at just ten years old to gracing prestigious stages around the world as a professional rodeo performer. With multimedia elements and action-packed Western variety acts, this show promises to be an unforgettable adventure for audiences of all ages.

Catch one of three performances between April 19th and 20th at The Brooklyn Art Haus, located at 24 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Get your tickets now and prepare to be dazzled by Angelo's extraordinary talent and captivating storytelling.

Plus, don't miss the chance to witness Angelo's death-defying stunt of passing under the belly of a galloping horse (in the multimedia) a feat that sets him apart as one of the few brave riders in North America to attempt such a daring maneuver. And be sure to stay tuned for his impressive displays of trick roping, bullwhip artistry, comedy, and the inclusion of boleadoras from Argentina. A family entertainment for sure. In fact, Saturday, April 20, there is an afternoon performance for families.

Adult ticket price: $25. presale. $30 at the door. Recommended for Children 8 to 12 ~ $20. All shows

Presale tickets are available NOW

https://bit.ly/3UGehF2

AJ Silver: A Cowboy from the Bronx. Video excerpt