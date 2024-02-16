Kwadacha Nation, B.C. establish new framework to advance reconciliation

CANADA, February 16 - Kwadacha Nation and the Province are coming together to improve the social, cultural and economic well-being of Kwadacha Nation, its members and people in northern B.C.

Through a new reconciliation framework agreement, Kwadacha Nation and the Province will work together on key interests and priorities, including economic opportunities in forestry and mining, infrastructure, housing, land-use planning and community supports for improved health and safety.

“We look forward to working with Minister Murray Rankin and Premier David Eby, and finding solutions that will improve the quality of life for our members, many of whom have been living below the poverty line for far too long” said Chief Darryl McCook of the Kwadacha Nation.

The Province and Kwadacha Nation have agreed to carry out negotiations focused on advancing reconciliation, recognizing the Nation’s rights, and working to strengthen the government-to-government relationship through the implementation of the new reconciliation framework agreement.

“We are proud to work in partnership with Kwadacha Nation to explore ways to strengthen our relationships and improve life for people in Fort Ware,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “Our commitment is to advance dialogue, collaboration and I look forward to continuing the good work with Kwadacha that benefits the Nation and its members.”

Kwadacha, which means “white water” in the Tsek’ene language, is located approximately 570 kilometres north of Prince George. The community is only accessible by a 424-kilometre logging road or, where weather permits, light planes that touch down at the small Fort Ware Airport. The Nation has approximately 610 members with 350 residing at Fort Ware.

To learn about agreements made between the Province and the Kwadacha Nation, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/kwadacha-nation-fort-ware

To learn about the Kwadacha Nation, visit: https://www.kwadacha.com