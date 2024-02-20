Contruent Adds Veteran CFO Joe Freda to Board of Directors

Joe Freda, Contruent Board Member

Freda joins with over 30 years of software industry experience with M&A & SaaS focus.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contruent, the SaaS company that develops industry-leading project controls software solutions which enable owners and EPCs to build mega-construction projects with greater precision and speed, today announced the addition of Joe Freda to the Board of Directors.

Freda joins the Board with over three decades of extensive experience in the software industry. Most recently, Freda served as Chief Financial Officer at Flexera, where during his 12-year tenure the company transitioned to a SaaS leader and increased revenue 4x and enterprise value 14x. Additionally, Freda has directed financial and legal diligence, as well as business integration efforts for 12 M&A transactions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Joe to the Board,” said Contruent CEO Ryan Kubacki. “Joe’s exceptional leadership has consistently delivered remarkable results for organizations. We are fortunate to have his expertise, as we continue to grow, innovate, and achieve our ambitious goals of winning for our team, customers, and investors.”

Freda joins following a record-breaking year for Contruent. In 2023, Contruent launched Contruent Enterprise, an innovative new SaaS offering, grew its sales by nearly 40%, and added over 50 new members to its team.

“Helping businesses realize their value and unlock their full potential has been a lifelong passion,” said Freda. “Contruent's impressive trajectory following the investment from M33 speaks volumes, and I have full confidence in their ability to not only sustain this momentum but also accelerate it. I look forward to being part of the journey.”

About Contruent

Contruent is the premier capital project management software solution that empowers owners and EPCs to build large construction projects with precision and speed. Contruent is faster to deliver across the project lifecycle because it integrates cost and scheduling and comes project-ready out-of-the-box with 25 years of best practices built in. The result is higher accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency. Founded in 1994 as ARES PRISM and renamed with the launch of an innovative SaaS platform, Contruent operates in 26 countries and is now headquartered in Naperville, IL. Join the movement of meeting on-time and on-budget expectations by visiting www.contruent.com.