Register Today for 2024 Court Interpreter Orientation Workshops

Freelance Court Interpreters Paid Minimum $25 an Hour

HONOLULU – If you speak English and another language, and want to put your skills to good use, register today for one of the Court Interpreter Orientation Workshops, completion of which is a mandatory to become a court interpreter.

The two-day workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Kona: April 2-3 at Keahuolū Courthouse (Kona courthouse)
Maui: April 10-11 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
Hilo: Apri 18-19 at Hale Kaulike (Hilo courthouse)
Oʻahu: April 26-27 at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center
Kauaʻi: April 30-May 1 at Puʻuhonua Kaulike (Kauaʻi courthouse)

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and by contacting the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at OEAC@courts.hawaii.gov or 808-539-4860.

The registration fee is $25, thanks to support from the State Office of Language Access.

Individuals seeking to become a court interpreter must also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

 

 

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

