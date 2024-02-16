Trego County district magistrate judge receives statewide award

TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Richard Flax of Trego County received the Lee Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge of 2023 at the association’s annual meeting.

Flax serves in the 23rd Judicial District, which consists of Ellis, Gove, Rooks, and Trego counties.

“I am very humbled and honored to receive this award,” Flax said. “I have been fortunate to work with so many people throughout my career, most notably the court clerks who make my job much easier.”

District Magistrate Judge Douglas Bigge presented the award to Flax. Bigge serves in Rooks County of the 23rd Judicial District.

“Judge Flax has worked hard in his judicial career to be fair and knowledgeable,” Bigge said. “He has never hesitated in helping other judges and covering cases when needed. He is a great recipient for this award.”

Flax is a member of both the Judges Assistance Committee and the Municipal Court Judges Education Committee. He has been a district magistrate judge since 1997.

Flax graduated from Ransom High School. Before becoming a judge, he was a car salesman at Harries Motor Company.

The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association award is named for Judge Lee Nusser, who served as a district magistrate judge in Stafford County from 1976 to 1999. He died in 2003.