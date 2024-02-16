New Officers Elected During February Commission Meeting

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission elected its officers to serve for the 2024-25 during a one-day meeting at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Ray Bell Building.

Jimmy Granbery (Nashville) was elected chairman, moving from the vice chairman position. Chris Devaney (Lookout Mountain) is the new vice chairman after serving as secretary. Greg Davenport (Brentwood) was selected as the secretary for the coming year. Tommy Woods was the chairman this past year and will continue to serve on the Commission.

The Commission approved the TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division’s amendment to increase the size of the No Wake Zone at Sunset Marina on Dale Hollow Lake to improve safety at the marina and fueling docks. In addition, a temporary No Wake Zone in a 1,500-feet arc around Ft. Loudon Marina was approved to improve safety for workers to remove debris and fix collapsed sections of the marina caused by a winter storm.

The Fisheries Division did not make any changes to regulations but corrected language and formatting in the commercial and sportfish proclamations. The first was to remove language concerning the commercial harvest of male paddlefish. The second replaced several mentions of “Asian Carp” with “Invasive Carp” to better align with national terminology. This included formally changing the name of TWRA’s incentive program to be the Tennessee Carp Harvest Incentive Program. For the sportfish proclamation, language was simplified for the Norris and Cherokee Reservoir smallmouth bass regulations. There were two other formatting issues corrected in the trout regulations and the TWRA lakes sections.

The Communications and Marketing Division presented highlights from the 2022-23 annual report. The report covered accomplishments by the Agency’s various divisions, harvest reports, awards, and special projects that were conducted. A digital version will be available on the agency website in the coming weeks.

The TWRA is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1949 as the Game and Fish Commission, it was later reorganized in February 1974 as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Several events will be held across the state, a “Who We Are” video series will feature agency work, and unique merchandise and giveaways will take place throughout the year. Meigs County native, Chris Hennessee attended the meeting to premiere his new song, “Back to Tennessee.” The song and music video will be featured in TWRA communications during the 75th anniversary celebrations.

Resolutions honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the State of Tennessee, wildlife, and natural resources were presented. Rhedona Rose, who recently retired as Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation Executive Vice President, was honored with a resolution. Ms. Rose began her career with the organization in 1986 and dedicated 37 years to agricultural policy development, advocacy for farmers and natural resources, and the advancement of youth leadership organizations and agricultural education.

Hardeman County native Anthony Landreth was honored with the Commission’s fourth annual Legacy Award. A lifetime sportsman, he is the host of the “Tennessee Outdoors” show that has an impressive viewership of more than 1.5 million. He has worked closely with the TWRA through the years to provide accurate and timely information. The Legacy Award was founded in 2021 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to hunting, fishing, and other outdoor lifestyles of Tennessee.

The Commission also honored outgoing Commissioner Kent Woods of Kodak. Commissioner Woods served an additional year on his appointment for a total of seven years of service.

Chairman Granbery will preside over the Commission’s next meeting. It will be held March 21-22 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

---TWRA---



