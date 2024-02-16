CFBC commencement ceremony to be preceded by traditional academic procession on February 20

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 16th February, 2024 (CFBC): The Commencement Ceremony celebrating the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) Class of 2023 will be held on Tuesday, 20th February, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at the Pro-Cathedral of St. George with St Barnabas (St. George’s Anglican Church) under the patronage of Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis. Attendees are asked to be seated by 4:00 p.m.

The ceremony will be preceded by the traditional Academic Procession of the president, vice presidents, faculty and graduates, which will begin from Independence Square starting at 4:00 p.m. The procession route will follow Central Street, then turn onto Church Street and proceed north to the venue.

The keynote speaker is Published Author, Educator and Entrepreneur Mrs. Carol Mitchell, and the Class Representative is Arts, Sciences, and General Studies Valedictorian Ms Jodie-Lyn Watson.

The Class of 2023 comprises 281 graduates from the College’s five Divisions—106 from Arts, Sciences and General Studies (ASGS), 34 from Teacher Education, 23 from Health Sciences, 115 from Technical and Vocational Education and Management Studies and three (3) from Adult and Continuing Education.

The graduating class of the Federation’s premier tertiary institution has earned postgraduate diplomas and certificates in Education and Midwifery respectively; the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree; Associate degrees and diplomas in Agricultural Studies, Office Administration and Management Studies, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Architectural Design Technology, Information Technology, Timber, Automotive as well as Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Culinary Arts, Hospitality Studies, Accounts, Economics, Entrepreneurship, History, Law, Modern Languages, Tourism Studies, Sociology, Visual Communication, Environmental Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Mathematics and Natural Sciences; and Enrolled Nursing Assistant and Culinary Arts certification.

Government officials including the Minister of Education, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, dignitaries, and parents and guardians of the Class of 2023 are expected to be in attendance.