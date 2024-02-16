Sen. Muth Announces Over $575k in Grants for Local Fire and EMS Companies
ROYERSFORD − February 16, 2024 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that thirty fire and EMS providers that serve SD44 received $579,015 in state funding through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
The local funding was part of an investment of more than $37 million in over 2,400 applicants across the Commonwealth that was announced by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.
“The Fire Company and EMS Grant program is such an important annual investment in community safety and emergency preparedness,” Muth said. “I will continue working in Harrisburg to fight for additional resources for our first responders to ensure that they have access to the necessary training, equipment, facilities, and opportunities they need to provide life-saving services to our residents.”
Senator Muth, who serves as the Minority Chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, also reminded all grant recipients that they are required to sign their grant agreements with the Office of the State Fire Commissioner by July 1, 2024, to receive the funding.
The following organizations received funding across Senate District 44:
Fire Company Grant Recipients
Berks County:
- Birdsboro-Union Fire Department, $15,395
Chester County:
- East Brandywine Fire Company, $15,000
- East Whiteland Volunteer Fire Association, $15,201
- Friendship Diving Rescue Unit, $14,228
- Glen Moore Fire Company Number 1, $16,951
- Honey Brook Fire Company No 1, $16,951
- Keystone Valley Fire Department, $68,951
- Kimberton Fire Company, $16,951
- Liberty Steam Fire Engine Company Number 1 of Spring City, $14,617
- Lionville Fire Company, $16,951
- Ludwigs Corner Fire Company Number 1, $16,757
- Minquas Fire Company No. 2, $16,757
- Norco Fire Company, $14,812
- Phoenix Hose Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1, $16,951
- Ridge Fire Company, $16,951
- Sadsburyville Fire Company, $16,951
- Thorndale Fire Company, $10,929
- Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Company, $16,951
- Wagontown Volunteer Fire Company, $16,757
Montgomery County:
- Black Rock Volunteer Fire Company, $28,784
- Lower Providence Township Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
- Royersford Fire Department, $15,590
- Upper Providence Township Department of Fire & EMS, $14,617
EMS Grant Recipients
Chester County:
- East Whiteland Volunteer Fire Association, $15,000
- Elverson Honey Brook Area EMS, $30,000
- Keystone Valley Fire Department, $45,000
- Minquas Fire Company No. 2, $15,000
- Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Company, $15,000
Montgomery County:
- Friendship Hook Ladder Hose & Ambulance, $15,000
- Lower Providence Community Center, $15,000
The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program is administered by the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) and makes an annual grant program available for volunteer and career fire companies, emergency medical services and rescue squads.
Eligible projects include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, fire companies were permitted to apply for construction savings accounts for the purposes of new facility construction. All fire companies, emergency medical service, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.
A complete list of grant awardees, as well as additional program eligibility requirements and important dates and information about the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program can be found online at www.osfc.pa.gov.
