Board of Professional Conduct Issues Two Advisory Opinions

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has released two advisory opinions concerning in-house counsel and lawyers serving in the dual role of guardian ad litem/lawyer. Each opinion replaces an earlier opinion that analyzed the issue presented under the former Code of Professional Responsibility.

Advisory Opinion 2024-01 addresses the ethical issues that can arise when an in-house lawyer for a corporation privately represents a customer of the corporation. The board advises that the representation should be avoided due to potential issues with conflicts of interest, the impairment of the lawyer’s independent professional judgment, the unauthorized practice of law, and the impermissible sharing of fees with a nonlawyer. This opinion replaces Adv. Op.1992-17.

Advisory Opinion 2024-02 concerns a lawyer’s communication with a represented party when the lawyer serves in the dual role as guardian ad litem and lawyer for a child in juvenile or domestic court matters. The Rules of Professional Conduct generally prohibit communication with represented parties unless the opposing lawyer gives permission, or the conduct is permitted, by law or court order. The board concludes that communication with a represented person, usually the child’s parent, is permitted when the sole purpose of the communication is to obtain information about how to initially contact the child. This opinion replaces Adv. Op. 2006-05.