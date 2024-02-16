Final full nighttime closures for Hanalei bridge repair

Main, News Posted on Feb 14, 2024 in Highways News

HANALEI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of the final full closures of Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) between Hanalei Plantation Road and Ohiki Road for the Hanalei Bridge Repair project. The full nighttime closures will be:

-11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21

-11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 through 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22

During this closure, crews will be paving the connections between the bridge deck and Kūhiō Highway. The replacement of the bridge deck has been completed. Work remaining in the $2.9 million project is pavement striping and sign installation. Full closures are not expected for the striping and signage work.

All work is weather permitting. Contingency dates of Thursday night, Feb. 22 through Friday morning, Feb. 23 have been identified should the Tuesday night closure be canceled. HDOT will update the public if the work has not been completed as scheduled and the Thursday night closure is needed.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Future scheduled closures for the Hanalei Bridge Repairs, which are expected to be complete in mid-March, will be on the Kauaʻi roadwork list at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

