Awards celebrate engineering work that keeps people on the move

CANADA, February 16 - Consulting engineers have been honoured for their work to improve transportation in British Columbia, from rehabilitating a 100-year-old bridge in Terrace to building back better a critical piece of Vancouver Island highway.

The winners were announced at the B.C. Transportation Conference for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – British Columbia, held in Vancouver on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Design and contract preparation – structures

Thurber Engineering Ltd. and McElhanney Ltd. are sharing the design and contract preparation award for structures for their contribution to fixing a wall that collapsed on Highway 1’s Malahat Tunnel Hill during the November 2021 floods. Temporary repairs led to the reopening of Highway 1 within 18 hours, with continuous two-way traffic four days later. To permanently re-establish a roadway on a steep, unstable slope, the companies designed a new 100-metre-long retaining wall to create better drainage for future extreme weather. Their work also kept traffic moving on this primary route for 35,000 daily commuters.

Design and contract preparation – roads

For improving a road section with local, Indigenous help, R.F. Binnie & Associates won the design and contract preparation award for roads. In April 2018, high waters from Narcosli Creek washed away sections of West Fraser Road, 17 kilometres south of Quesnel. The spring freshet in 2020 caused further damage and reactivated historical slides, which severed five locations on the road, creating a 45-kilometre gravel detour. On time and budget, the contractors realigned a 5.5-kilometre stretch of road through challenging mountainous landscapes, including a 124-metre bridge that crossed the creek. Binnie worked with local Indigenous groups and contractors to create a safer, more climate-resilient road, with wider lanes and shoulders, and roadside barriers.

Alternate transportation

Designing a replacement for Skytrain station escalators dating back to 1986 led AECOM Canada Architects Ltd to win the alternate transportation award. The 44 escalators in the Expo line’s original 17 stations were near the end of their service life, with the newest escalators installed in 1990. AECOM’s work aimed to prevent mechanical issues and long-term shutdowns and led to significantly enhanced safety and usability. During the upgrades, the firm created a system to maintain smooth pedestrian traffic flow for thousands of daily transit users.

Construction management and supervision services

The award for construction management and supervision services went to WSP Canada Inc. for the Old Skeena Bridge No. 473 rehabilitation. When the work giving new life to this 1925-built bridge became significantly more complex than expected, WSP worked with its partners to increase the project’s scope. The contractors were able to open the bridge three months ahead of schedule, allowing it to serve the community during peak summer traffic. WSP’s approach to sustainable practices also preserved the natural habitat and upheld the bridge’s status for traditional First Nations activities.

Specialized engineering services

Urban Systems Ltd. won the specialized engineering services award for the Highway 16 – Terrace Commercial Vehicle Inspection Station. Replacing a decommissioned facility in B.C.’s northwest region where vital trade corridors intersect, the new building features improved technology, a new weigh scale and a covered truck inspection station. Overnight parking and features for active transportation and pedestrians help make the new facility more people friendly, and contractors completed the project ahead of schedule.

Learn More:

For more information about the winners of the 2024 B.C. Transportation Association of Consulting Engineering Companies Awards, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content?id=1DE032837C7941C08E552DDDE5EC3DB8