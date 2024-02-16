Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement regarding the appointment of an acting chief coroner:

“I am announcing the appointment of John McNamee as acting chief coroner of the BC Coroners Service. This appointment is temporary while the B.C. Public Service conducts a merit-based hiring process for a permanent chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe.

“John McNamee has served as chief legal officer for the BC Coroners Service since 2017. In that role, Mr. McNamee managed the Legal Services and Inquest Unit and provided supervision, legal advice and training to BC Coroners Service staff and the chief coroner.

“On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, I want to express our sincere thanks for Lisa Lapointe’s dedicated service as chief coroner for the past 13 years and her remarkable 30-year commitment to the B.C. Public Service. Her leadership and contributions have been invaluable to our province.”

The ministerial order appointing the acting chief coroner is available on request.