Governor Cooper and Secretary Xavier Becerra Highlight Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, February 16 - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joined Governor Roy Cooper and NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley in Raleigh Friday for a Medicaid expansion roundtable with beneficiaries and providers. Together they discussed the monumental impact Medicaid expansion is having for the more than 350,000 individuals who are now enrolled in the program since it launched a little more than two months ago. More than 600,000 people are now eligible and are expected to gain the critical physical and behavioral health care coverage they need over the next two years.

“Ensuring access to life-changing health care coverage is what Medicaid expansion is all about,” said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “North Carolina serves as an example to other states who have yet to expand Medicaid health care coverage, because Medicaid expansion can and will save lives.”

“Medicaid expansion is the working families bill of the decade for North Carolina, and there are already almost 360,000 people benefitting from this health coverage who can see a doctor, get the prescriptions they need and stay healthy to provide for their families,” said Governor Cooper. “We are laser-focused on continuing to get people enrolled with the help of our community partners and faith and civic leaders so that more North Carolinians can benefit.”

“Folks are getting covered and they’re also getting care – seeing providers and finally being able to afford life-changing prescriptions for illnesses like asthma, high blood pressure, and seizures,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “We’ve been able to increase access to behavioral health services through critically needed investments made possible by the Medicaid Expansion signing bonus from the federal government.”

“We are honored to participate in discussions about the transformative effects of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina,” said Scot McCray, CEO of Advance Community Health. “Secretary Becerra and Governor Cooper have chosen the ideal backdrop of access and affordability to highlight the monumental impact on over 350,000 individuals and families. Many of those are our own patients. With over 600,000 newly eligible, we reaffirm our commitment to providing quality and compassionate healthcare coverage to our community. “

The roundtable was held at Advance Community Health, which is a Federally Qualified Health Center that serves medically underserved areas, in east Raleigh. They provide primary care services to patients, regardless of their ability to pay. Following the roundtable discussion, the group toured Advance Community Health’s expansion of its OBGYN services, which is helping increase access to maternal health.

Newly eligible North Carolinians have also started to access the medicines and care they need through Medicaid Expansion. Medicaid covered more than 265,000 prescriptions for new enrollees for things like heart health, diabetes, seizures and other illnesses and covered more than $4.8 million in claims for dental services since Dec. 1, 2023.

Medicaid pays for most health services at little or no cost to patients. This includes primary care, hospital and emergency care, maternity and postpartum care, prescription drug benefits, behavioral health, preventive care and wellness, dental and oral health services, medical-related devices and more. In fact, for the few services that do require an out-of-pocket expense, the copay is no more than $4. NCDHHS has an extensive outreach campaign underway with community partners and providers to ensure that everyone who qualifies for Medicaid expansion is enrolled.

The Medicaid Expansion Dashboard shows the immediate impact Medicaid expansion is having on people in North Carolina. North Carolina’s NCDHHS’ Medicaid Expansion portal also includes information on eligibility, FAQs, how to apply and a sign-up form to receive the latest news and updates. To learn more or apply for NC Medicaid, visit Medicaid.nc.gov.

###